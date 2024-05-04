Aamir Khan dances with ex-wife Reena Dutta, gets emotional in Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding video; WATCH

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in January and left the internet talking about their unique and fun wedding festivities. After registering their marriage in Mumbai, the couple along with their friends and families went to Udaipur to celebrate their wedding festivities.

The couple since then has been dropping several pictures and videos from their fun wedding and we bet fans have been loving every bit of it. Well, now the star kid has shared her wedding video, and it is proof that this wedding was nothing less than a fairytale wedding.

Ira Khan shares her wedding video

Taking to her Instagram handle Ira Khan shared her wedding video which has several cute, emotional, love-filled moments in it. The video features Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Imran Khan, the groom Nupur Shikhare, and other guests.

The video shares a glimpse of all the celebrations from the wedding and also has Aamir, and others sharing their feelings. The PK star can be heard saying, “So she kind of grew quite fast you know in that sense. Much faster than me for sure.” Kiran Rao quipped, “Felt very much like I was me in this celebration.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

From getting Mehendi applied on his hands, getting emotional, hugging his daughter to dancing with his first wife Reena Dutta, there are several cute moments featuring the actor. We also get a glimpse of Imran Khan and his rumored GF Lekha Washington.

Advertisement

Check out the video:

Aamir Khan’s work front

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024. Furthermore, Aamir will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

ALSO READ: PICS: Aamir Khan catches up with Rani Mukerji; Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare join