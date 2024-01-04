Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare look deeply in love in new PICS featuring Zayn Marie, Imran Khan-rumored GF Lekha Washington

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a unique wedding on January 3 in Mumbai. The couple had a registered marriage in the presence of their close family members and friends. Several stills have been already shared by the couple's friends and family members. Now a while ago, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan shared fresh glimpses from the wedding which also featured Imran Khan and his rumored ladylove Lekha Washington.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's new pictures from wedding are all things love

Taking to her Instagram, Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie Khan shared a bunch of pictures from her cousin Ira Khan's wedding. In the pictures, Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing romantically as Nupur rests his head on Ira's shoulder and poses for the camera.

One of the pictures also showcased Imran Khan and his rumored Lekha Washington attending the wedding. Sharing the pictures, Zayn penned, "SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and ‘I’m going to sob about this for the next ten days’ @khan.ira I still can’t believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you’ve married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I’m going to cry just typing this I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings."

Take a look:

Details about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan got married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on December 3rd. On the big day, Nupur was seen jogging from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the wedding venue on time.

Speaking about the wedding looks, Ira wore a stunning deep blue blouse paired with pastel pink harem pants accompanied by a matching dupatta. Nupur was seen in a black vest and white shorts along with green sneakers during the wedding registration documents.

Later, he donned a blue sherwani and posed with his wife in front of the paparazzi. The event was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta as well as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Nupur and Ira were in a relationship for quite some time and he proposed to her in 2022 at a triathlon. In November 2022, the couple hosted an engagement ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members. The guests included Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, etc.

