Kareena Kapoor Khan pulls leg out of love, says Jaideep Ahlawat on Jaane Jaan co-star's praise for him

Jaane Jaan featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. During a recent round table conversation with Rajeev Masand, Bebo praised Jaideep and added that she froze looking at a shot which he did during the film. Now, in a recent interview, Ahlawat reacted to it.

Jaideep said that Kareena is great at pulling his leg out of love and also she praises his acting skills with much love.

Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan's praise for him

Speaking exclusively to ETimes, Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his happiness over Kareena Kapoor Khan's praise for him. Recalling the actress' comment about how she had to be well-prepared before working with actors like him, Ahlawat said, "Pyaar se taang kheenchti rehti hai (She's always pulling my leg out of love)."

The actor further added that the Jab We Met actress always comes with great preparation. Ahlawat said that she will never be seen with a script on the set before the shot because it's not that she's rehearsing her lines at the last moment.

The 44-year-old actor continued that she is always prepared for everything and added, "Ek badappan hai ke pyaar mein woh taareef kar deti hai) (it's her greatness that she praises my acting skills with so much love)"

More about Jaane Jaan

The Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie is the Hindi language adaptation of the 2005 Japanese bestseller murder mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Set in Kalimpong, the film Jaane Jaan tells the story of Mrs. D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her eerie next-door neighbor and local maths teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator named Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), and one wild night that alters everything for the worse.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Jaideep has an exciting project lined up. He is gearing up for his upcoming series, The Broken News 2 co-starring Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film was received well by the audience.

