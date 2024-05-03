EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor is out of Yash led Toxic; Makers Aim at Pan India casting

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of KGF and KGF 2, Yash’s next two feature films will be the Geetu Mohandas-directed Toxic and the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Soon after, it was reported by several media houses that the makers of Toxic had roped in Kareena Kapoor to play the part of Yash’s sister in the gangster saga, and the actress too indirectly confirmed her involvement in the feature film.

Kareena Kapoor part ways with Toxic due to date issues

But now, we have exclusively learnt that Kareena Kapoor is no longer a part of Toxic. According to sources close to the development, Kareena Kapoor and the team of Toxic have mutually parted ways due to date issues. “Kareena Kapoor’s dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that post Kareena Kapoor’s exit, the makers have already initiated conversations with several actresses to play the part. “Toxic has a strong sibling emotion and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part,” the source added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Toxic features Kiara Advani as the female lead

If everything goes as planned, the casting will be locked soon and the official announcement shall be made in due course of time. For those unaware, Toxic features Kiara Advani as the female lead, romantically paired alongside Yash. The film is the first collaboration of Yash with the national award-winning director, Geethu Mohandas. The shooting for Toxic is currently underway and the film is set to hit the big screen on April 10, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salaar 2 begins in Ramoji Film City; Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer aims at December 2025 release