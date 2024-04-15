Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer but later joined Bollywood, worked with Ranbir Kapoor and became big OTT star

Many actors wanted to pursue different professions but their inner selves led them to take acting career. Therefore, they pack their bags and drive to Mumbai to fulfill their dream of becoming successful actors in the Bollywood industry. While some can achieve it overnight, others struggle year after year to reach the top. This article will narrate the story of one such actor whose dream was to become an Army officer but later he entered Bollywood and now people know him as one of the most successful and popular OTT stars.

Today's top pick for us is none other than the talented Jaideep Ahlawat. He has done several successful films and is considered a superstar of the OTT space.

Jaideep Ahlawat wanted to be an Army officer

Born in Kharkara, Meham village in Haryana's Rohtak district, Jaideep Ahlawat pursued a master's degree in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005. After this, he completed his acting graduation from FTII in 2008. Interestingly, actors Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajkummar Rao were his acting mates in FTII.

Very few people are aware of the fact that Jaideep who did theatre at a young age, wanted to be an Indian Army officer. However, after not clearing his SSB interviews, several times, he embarked on his acting journey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Talking to Firstpost, Jaideep once opened up on wanting to become an Army officer. He shared, "I am from a town called Kharkhara, which is in Haryana. I never wanted to be an actor till my graduation. I always wanted to be an officer in the Indian Army. But I guess life had different plans. But I couldn’t clear the SSB entrance exam to become an officer in the India Army. That was a very low phase of my life. I was frustrated and was very angry as to why I failed in fulfilling my childhood dream of becoming an army officer."

Advertisement

He further said that to run away from that unhappiness of not being able to join the army, he started acting in plays. "I worked in theatres for three years, and then joined Film and Television Institute of India, Pune and studied there and got trained to become an actor," Ahlawat shared.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Bollywood debut

Jaideep Ahlawat made his acting debut in 2008 with a short film titled Narmeen. In this film, he had a guest role. After this film, he starred in Ajay Devgan's film Aakrosh and Akshay Kumar's film Khatta Meetha released in 2010. He was also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 film Rockstar.

He had yet to taste the flavor of success. It was in 2012 that he played the role of Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur and people began to notice him and his acting prowess. Still after struggling for years and working with many superstars, Jaideep got his due not from films but from web series on OTT. In 2020, he appeared in the superhit web series Paatal Lok which was released on Amazon Prime Video. In Paatal Lok, his character as Delhi Police Officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary became the talk of the town and Jaideep finally rose to fame and gradually became one of the huge OTT stars.

Jaideep Ahlawat's recent project

Jaideep was recently seen in the film Jaane Jaan which was released on Netflix in 2023. Apart from him, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

The Kalimpong-based film Jaane Jaan tells the tale of Mrs. D'Souza (Kareena Kapoor Khan), her daughter Tara, her husband Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), her eerie next-door neighbor and local maths teacher Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), a police investigator named Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), and one wild night that alters everything for the worse.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who did films with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana but now works as a security guard