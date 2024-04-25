Meet actor who once worked as tailor, rejected from Army; went on to work with Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and is now comedy king

A 17-year-old boy with a typical face, 5 feet tall, with his life goal standing in line for the Army recruitment rally. When an army officer enters the queue for inspection, he kicks the boy out. The boy's height prohibits him from achieving his aspirations and breaks his heart.

But the boy didn't give up hope and began working hard for the job. Within a few days, his luck shined, and he was hired as a tailor in an ordinance factory. The boy happily returned to his village and shared the good news. A family from Kulara, a small town in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, started celebrating.

The boy's life took a turn after this. He is currently the uncrowned acting king of Bollywood and comedy king and has worked on nearly 200 movies. The actor established himself as a star in Bollywood, with whom audiences have always been in awe. We are speaking of the brilliant Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav's story of becoming the undisputed king of comedy in Bollywood

Even though Rajpal Yadav has become a Bollywood sensation today, the desi spirit of the village still pervades his demeanor. Born on March 16, 1971, in Kulra, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he has appeared in over 200 films to date. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Rajpal Yadav was also only 20 years old, and he had a mountain of sorrow in front of him. In an interview with Lallantop, speaking about his experience, Rajpal Yadav said, "I was only 20 years old in those days and did not have that much understanding. I didn't know how to deal with sorrow. But my mother, aunt, and all the women in the family took care of my daughter."

Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav then turned his emphasis to theater, enrolling at the Bharatendu Natya Academy in 1992. He received acting training here for two years before traveling to the National School of Drama. After finishing his acting degree, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of working in the film industry.

Rajpal Yadav's first breakthrough in Bollywood

Rajpal Yadav began working on his first film, Dil Kya Kare, in 1999. However, this film did not significantly contribute to Rajpal's career. But Ram Gopal Varma's gaze fell on Rajpal. At the time, Ram Gopal Varma was casting for his film Jungle. Rajpal Yadav was also cast in the movie. When this film was released in 2000, huge celebrities were shocked by Rajpal's performance. From here, Rajpal Yadav began to act like a successful film star.

Following this, Rajpal Yadav played outstanding roles in films such as Chandni Bar, Company, Lal Salaam, Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, and Haasil, among others. In 2003, Rajpal received the film Hungama, directed by Priyadarshan, the king of comedy. From this point forward, his comedic career took off, and he produced a string of excellent films.

He then earned a lot of praise and acclaim for his outstanding roles in Salman Khan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chup Chup Ke. His character Bandiya became a go-to name and is still a meme favorite.

Till now, Rajpal Yadav has spread his acting skills in more than 200 films. Rajpal Yadav met his second wife, Radha, in 2003. Rajpal married Radha in June 2003. Today, Rajpal Yadav has 2 daughters and lives happily in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who once left acting for his childhood love, worked with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to become a household name