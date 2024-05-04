Mira Kapoor drops pic of Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter engaged in intense CONTEST and you don't want to miss it

Sibling duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the most loved and adored duos in B-town. Time and again, with their fun banter and social media exchanges, the duo keeps pulling each other's leg while also providing unwavering support to each other. Well, recently, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram stories and shared a funny picture featuring the siblings that will surely make you laugh out loud.

Mira Raput gives a glimpse of Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor's hilarious staring contest

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira Rajput shared a picture of Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor's intense staring contest. The duo's stare-down contest is way too funny.

Check out Mira's Instagram story here:

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next titled Deva. A few days back, the actor shared a monochromatic still from the sets with his director. The photograph features the actor and his director Rosshan Andrrews. The two are seen engrossed in a deep conversation. Looking at the photo, it appears that Shahid is all ears whilst the director seemingly explains the scene.

The movie set is all geared up for the shoot, with lights set up in the backdrop. In the photo, the actor’s new hair look and impressive rugged physique captivate attention as he is donning a black t-shirt with denim pants. “Do what you love, and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA ,” he wrote in the caption while sharing the post.

About Deva

The much-awaited Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

