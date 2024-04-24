Meet actor who once left acting for his childhood love, worked with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to become a household name

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, artists try their level best to become a superstar. But only a few make it to the end while others keep trying for years. This article is the presentation of one such actor who once turned away from acting for his childhood love. Isn't this interesting?

Today's pick for us is one of the most famous Pakistani actors Fawad Khan. He once left acting for his childhood love and later worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many other actors in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan's story of leaving acting for his childhood love

Fawad Khan is one of the heartthrobs in the industry because of his good looks and acting prowess. The actor's father was born in Punjab while his mother was from Uttar Pradesh. After the partition, his parents settled in Pakistan. Reportedly, Fawad gave the first 100 crore film The Legend of Maula Jatt to the Pakistani film industry.

But his story of leaving acting for his childhood love grabbed attention. Reportedly, he fell in love with someone at the age of 17 when he was studying at the Grammar School of Lahore.

Fawad Khan met a girl named Sadaf Khan in the school and became friends with her. He gradually fell in love with Sadaf, but due to his shy nature, he could not gain the courage to express his feelings to her. The two started chatting online and then Fawad proposed to Sadaf just seven days after their first meeting. After that, both of them traveled together to college.

Gradually love grew between the two but this love story was not as simple as it seemed as Sadaf's family was against this marriage. Sadaf's family did not want their daughter to marry a TV actor and put a condition in front of Fawad that he could marry Sadaf only if he quit acting.

Anything possible in love and war! Fawad Khan decided to put his career at stake for his love. After leaving acting, he started working for a 9-5 job. After this, both of them got married in 2005 and now Fawad is one of the most famous actors.

Fawad Khan worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others

Fawad began his Bollywood journey in 2014 with the film Khoobsurat. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor. Apart from this film, he also worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fawad played a key role in the film Kapoor & Sons which starred Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra as well.

