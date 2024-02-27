OH MY GIRL’s YooA set to drop first single album BORDERLINE; Check out release date, teaser image, and more

OH MY GIRL’s lead vocalist YooA has announced her solo comeback with the first single album BORDERLINE.

OH MY GIRL’s YooA to release comeback album BORDERLINE

YooA will drop her first single album BORDERLINE on March 16, at 6 pm KST(2:30 pm IST). This will be her solo comeback after the release of her 2nd mini album SELFISH, in November 2022. Her comeback is highly anticipated as she was reported to work on building a new character for this album.

In response to the recent update, a source from OH MY GIRL’s agency WM Entertainment confirmed, “YooA is all set to come back as a soloist with her new album. We request you to hold patience until the reveal.” On February 26, WM Entertainment revealed the first teaser image for YooA’s BORDERLINE, which mentions the release date information.

Check out below the teaser image of YooA’s BORDERLINE

YooA's solo career

OH MY GIRL member YooA made her solo debut on September 7, 2020, with her first EP Bon Voyage. The extended play made waves with the featured five songs titled as Far, Diver, Abracadabra, End of Story, and the lead track Bon Voyage. The title track was very well-received with her dreamlike performance, expressive eyes, and distinctive personality.

On November 14, 2022, YooA released her 2nd mini album SELFISH, which included four songs titled as Lay Low, Blood Moon, Melody, and the title track Selfish. This EP was also a hit with the groovy dance-filled music videos and YooA’s confident charm.

With BORDERLINE, she is releasing her first single album, which is expected to be a hit like her previous ones.

About YooA

YooA made her debut with OH MY GIRL on April 21, 2015. She was positioned as the lead vocalist, main dancer, and visual of the 3rd generation girl group under WM Entertainment. Shortly after, she garnered a lot of attention for her impeccable dance skills and charismatic personality. Her doll-like visual and perfect body is bound to captivate all her fans. She also often appeared on dance reality shows like Hit The Stage(2016). YooA last appeared in OH MY GIRL’s 2023 comeback mini album Golden Hourglass.

Expectations are high about the K-pop idol’s upcoming comeback album, as netizens will be able to get a glimpse of YooA’s unique persona.

