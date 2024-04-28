Kim Kardashian and Kanye West used to be, if not most, then one of the most talked about couples in the world, while the two were married from 2014 to 2021. The duo finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022. The reality star had been married thrice before she tied the knot with the rapper and welcomed four children together.

Before spending her six years with the Heartless hitmaker, the 43-year-old was married to music producer Damon Thomas, then Kris Humphries, a former NBA player. While she has been linked with some high-profile players before, let's look back at her dating history, which involved NFL stars.

List of NFL stars Kim Kardashian has dated

Kim Kardashian has been linked with several players belonging to different sports; however, today we will talk about the ones who played in the NFL.

Reggie Bush

Kim was in a relationship with Reggie Bush, which started in April 2007 when the two initially met at the ESPY Awards, introduced by a mutual friend. They seemed to be so much in love while Kim's career was rising at the time, and the couple was one of the most popular couples of the mid-2000s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

After dating for two years, the two, who were very popular among the fans, called it quits in 2009 at the end of July after not being able to spend enough time with each other. While Bush had to stay away to play for the New Orleans Saints during the NLF season, Kim had to stay in California. The two came back a few months after their split, only to move apart again in 2010. The long distance had a huge impact on their personal lives.

Miles Austin

Back in 2010, the then 29-year-old Kim moved on from Bush and started dating former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin after meeting him at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The two then exchanged numbers, and it all started from there.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also seen in the stands at the games in support of Austin. Sadly, the romance didn't last long, and the two parted ways in September of the year.

Odell Beckham Jr

Kim was linked with yet another American football player last year in September; it was also the time when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance started blossoming. Back to the main point, the businesswoman and the former New York Giants player, who is currently a free agent, were reportedly “hanging out,” as per what a source told People.

Kim also attended the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's birthday party when he turned 31 in November of last year. None of the two made it official though; nevertheless, as per what a source told People this year in February, the two were not in a “hurry.” Later in March, the two, although not together, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party a month after they were reported as “getting serious” by the US Weekly.

ALSO READ: What Did Reggie Bush Do And Why Did He Lose Heisman Trophy? Know Details Following His Formal Reinstatement