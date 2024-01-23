Super Rich in Korea unveils GOT7’s BamBam, Jo Sae Ho, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi as MCs; aims to depict elite lifestyle

Super Rich in Korea is an exciting new variety show that explores the opulent lifestyle of Korea's uber-rich individuals. The show features renowned faces namely Jo Se Ho, GOT7’s BamBam, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi as the hosts.

The reality show will depict the extravagant lifestyle of wealthy people from different countries, all connected by Korean culture. Fans are curious to see what this show has to offer as the creative mind behind this project is the renowned producer Yeo Woon Hyuk, known for previous works including Infinite Challenge and Knowing Brothers.

What is the reality show Super Rich in Korea all about?

Super Rich in Korea focuses on the lives of the world's affluent personalities who choose to get immersed in the culturally rich land of Korea. The show features eminent figures such as Singaporean billionaire David Yong, Anna from Pakistan’s royal family, Italy's fashion icon Teodoro Marani, social media sensation Noor Naim who has 50 million followers (dubbed as Arab Kim Kardashian), and lastly, Korea’s exclusive luxury brand ambassador Yoo Hee Ra (also known as Korea's Paris Hilton).

In this show, viewers will get to see the realm of luxury cars and walk-in closets showcasing haute couture. Moreover, the show will give a glimpse of these elite personalities attending exclusive parties and high-end fashion shows along with global celebrities.

More about the show hosts Jo Se Ho, BamBam, and Mimi

Jo Se Ho, GOT7’s BamBam, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi have been roped in to host the show. The trio will surely raise the entertainment quotient, as they are known for their impeccable hosting abilities and witty reactions.

Advertisement

Talking about their respective careers, entertainer Jo Sae Ho has created his own space in South Korean television programs. Known for his comic timing, he has been part of various famous variety shows such as You Quiz on the Block, Bro Marble and more.

Meanwhile, BamBam is a member of the popular K-pop boy group, GOT7. The Thai rapper made his solo debut with an EP titled Ribbon. In 2023, he unveiled his first studio album, Sour & Sweet.

Mimi is part of the six-member girl group OH MY GIRL. The group embarked on their musical journey in April 2015 with an eponymous EP and continued to enthrall the audience since then. Their ninth EP titled Golden Hourglass was released in July 2023.

ALSO READ: You Quiz on the Block star Jo Se Ho confirms dating non-celebrity for past one year; hopes to get married soon

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat