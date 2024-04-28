When Kriti Sanon was hurt by Mukesh Chhabra's lie about her; casting director REVEALS his struggle to 'fix that'

Mukesh Chhabra recently shared an incident where he lied about Kriti Sanon, leading to a fallout between them. He admitted that it took him several years to mend their relationship. Read more!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Apr 28, 2024  |  08:43 AM IST |  9.7K
Picture Courtesy - Mukesh Chhabra's Instagram

In a recent interview, casting director Mukesh Chhabra openly discussed his life's regrets. He admitted to mishandling a romantic relationship and causing hurt to actor Kriti Sanon, whom he considers like a sister.

Kriti Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra had a fallout when the latter lied about her

During an interview with Neelesh Misra, Mukesh Chhabra was asked if he harbors any lasting regrets in life. He candidly addressed a situation where he hurt Kriti Sanon with a lie, stating, “Kriti is like my sister, I love her as much as I love my real sister. There was a situation, where I lied about her. When she learnt about it, she was quite hurt. It took me a lot of years to fix that."


In the same conversation, Chhabra shared his regret about not treating someone he loved with respect. Their relationship lasted for six to seven years, but he lost it due to his pride. He remembered how this person supported him during his tough times in Mumbai when he had little money. Despite his efforts to mend things, it didn't work out, and it's something he'll always regret.

The casting director expressed his desire to forget about a troubling six-month period in his life when his arrogance caused things to unravel. He revealed that the woman in question got married last October. He described their relationship as an incomplete love story, attributing the fault to himself for not handling it well. He acknowledged his mistake and expressed contentment that she is now happily settled.

Mukesh Chhabra and Kriti Sanon's work front

Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra ventured into directing with Dil Bechara, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, he handled casting for Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which received praise. As for Kriti, her latest role was in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Next, she'll appear in Do Patti with her Dilwale co-star Kajol.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon admits feeling 'frustrated' with limited opportunities; 'I wanted something deeper'

Credits: Neelesh Misra on YouTube
