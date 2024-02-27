TWICE’s SET ME FREE continues their steak as leading girl group with most 100M music video views

TWICE, the global powerhouse K-pop girl group has set yet another milestone by reaching 100 million views on the music video of SET ME FREE. Originally it was released as the title track of their 12th mini album READY TO BE.

TWICE’s SET ME FREE surpasses 100M music video views

On February 25, TWICE’s exhilarating music video for the popular track SET ME FREE exceeded 100 million views on YouTube. The track was released on March 10, 2023, and achieved the feat after 11 months and 2 weeks. This marks the 24th music video of TWICE to hit 100 million YouTube views, continuing their record as the leading girl group with the most MVs hit the count, on the platform

With their EP READY TO BE, TWICE reached the second highest 1st-week album sales, breaking their own previous record on the week of March 25. It even claimed the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making the album an instant hit with its catchy lead track SET ME FREE, and seven other tracks including an English version of the title track.

Congratulate TWICE by watching their energy-filled music video of SET ME FRE

TWICE's latest comeback album With YOU-th

The third-generation K-pop girl group made their 2024 comeback with the 13th mini album titled With YOU-th. It was released on February 23, featuring a total of six songs, including the title track ONE SPARK, a pre-release single I GOT YOU, and four more tracks titled RUSH, NEW NEW, BLOOM, and YOU GET ME.

Their much-awaited comeback was well-received by the fans, earning them the top position on iTunes Top Albums charts in almost 23 regions including the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and more.

With their newly-achieved milestone, TWICE continues to soar as one of the most powerful K-pop girl groups.

About TWICE

TWICE was formed under JYP Entertainment with nine members comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Jihyo, Sana, Mina, Momo, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They made their debut on October 20, 2015, with the first EP titled The Story Begins. Shortly after the debut, the group earned humongous popularity with their diversity, captivating visuals, strong dance lines, amazing vocals, and powerful stage presence.

Years after their debut TWICE continues to enchant their fans with promising comebacks and impressive achievements.

