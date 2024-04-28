'Big Fat Forty Years Old'; When Conor McGregor Destroyed John Cena At Press Conference

Conor McGregor ripped into WWE superstar John Cena ahead of his much-anticipated bout against Nate Diaz. The Notorious established again showed he’s not a fan of WWE as he went on to challenge these wrestling personalities.

The former double champion also called out the organization for being scripted among other things. Throughout McGregor’s interaction with WWE stars, the Irishman appears to have a disdain toward the wrestling conglomerate.

Conor McGregor Goes After John Cena At Press Conference

Following The Notorious’ comments toward WWE stars, legend Ric Flair responded to the Irishman’s controversial remarks. The 75-year-old veteran accused the Dubliner of copying his style in an X(formerly Twitter) post.

The Irishman responded to Ric Flair calling him a ‘legend.’ The Notorious claimed to respect the veteran and appeared to accept his pushbacks. However, McGregor failed to show his respect toward the modern-day personalities of WWE.

The fighter’s specific target transpired to be veteran wrestler and actor John Cena. McGregor went on to attack the WWE superstar’s popular catchphrases and his former Mr. Olympia stint.

"He's running around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him," said Conor McGregor. Cena is known for his popular catchphrase 'You Can't See Me' which caught the world by storm.

Although the catchphrase reached millions of fans around the world, The Notorious failed to be amused by the shtick.

“He’s a weak, fat, 40 years old, failed Mr. Olympian mother******,” said Conor McGregor. Even though Cena found huge success in WWE, his former dream of becoming Mr. Olympia failed to come to fruition.

Aside from fighters, Conor McGregor has involved himself in rivalries against actors and rappers as well. From Machine Gun Kelly to 50 Cent, the Irishman has gone after several personalities involved in show business.

Former Rival Claims To Support Conor McGregor At UFC 303

The rivalry between José Aldo and Conor McGregor is considered to be unmatched. The Brazilian fighter’s strong hatred toward The Notorious fueled UFC 194 to be one of the most memorable fight cards of all time.

Although the Irishman emerged victorious as he knocked out José Aldo in under thirteen seconds, the Brazilian fighter seems to have a lot of respect for him.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, José Aldo touched on McGregor’s much-anticipated return at UFC 303. Junior praised The Notorious and claimed to support him in his redemption story.

“I hope that he can go in there and be the Conor of old and be aggressive, and go in there to finish the fight,” said José Aldo. Despite their once-brutal feud, the Brazilian fighter appears to have forgiven the Irishman and looks forward to his performance at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC is one of the most anticipated events of 2024. Following an injury loss to Dustin Poirier, the Irishman looks to out-perform Michael Chandler in the eagerly-awaited bout.