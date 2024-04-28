Priyanka Chopra on navigating cultural differences following her marriage to Nick Jonas; 'It was hard for me to learn'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married since 2018, appear to have a wonderfully harmonious relationship. They have seamlessly integrated into each other's families and embraced each other's cultural backgrounds.

However, they did experience an initial adjustment period as they learned about each other's cultural nuances, given their different roots. In a recent episode of the Read The Room podcast by Cavanaugh James, the actress candidly discussed this aspect of their relationship.

Priyanka Chopra found it tough adjusting to American culture after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra discussed how she and Nick Jonas embraced each other's cultures. While Nick adored everything about India and Priyanka considered the States her second home since she grew up there, they encountered challenges because of the subtle differences in their cultural norms.

She explained how in her Indian family, it's common for everyone to "speak over each other" and "sentences are cut", a behavior she found absent in Nick's family. She said, "Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That's just how we are culturally."

She continued, "We are just like, 'let's just go!'. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, 'aye, I am saying this!'. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I'm like, 'I know what you are saying but I'll wait for you to finish."'

She also pointed out how politeness differs between their cultures. In her upbringing, using "sorry", "thank you" and "please" is what being polite is all about, whereas in Nick's culture, even the way you speak, like your tone, matters when showing politeness.

"So those kind of things were really hard for me to learn", she concluded.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows on December 1, 2018. Their lavish wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace featured both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Their joy expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, born on January 15, 2022. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram statement. Malti, now two years old, often accompanies them on their holidays, as seen in their social media posts.

