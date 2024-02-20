10 best female K-pop dancers of all time: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Momo and more

K-pop idols are not only expected to make good music but one of their most unique factors is dancing and performance. They are multi-talented and excel in all fields from vocals, raps and dancing. These idols are energetic and powerful and cast a spell on the viewers with their smooth moves. Here is a list of top 10 female K-pop dancers. BLACKPINK's Lisa, TWICE's Momo, Chung Ha and more are the best K-pop dancers.

Top 10 unique female K-pop dancers

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is a Thai member of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She recently announced the launch of her solo agency LLOUD following in the footsteps of band member Jennie. In December 2023, BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities but did not do so for their solo activities. Lisa is well known for her powerful dance skills which leave the audience in awe.

BoA

BoA is known as the Queen of K-pop. She is widely regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. The idol has been a regular judge in the Street Woman Fighter, Street Man Fighter and more dance battle competitions. Many professional dancers who took part in the competition also regarded her as being their inspiration. She made her debut in August 2005 and has been a part of the industry for almost two decades.

Chung Ha

Chungha made her debut as a part of I.O.I in May 4, 2016. The group was officially disbanded in January 2017 following which the members took on their solo careers. Her solo endeavour kicked off with the EP Hands on Me in 2017. She also took part in the dance survival show Hit the Stage. Her claim to fame was the track Gotta Go which was released in 2019.

TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo was born on November 9, 1996. She has a tall stature and is famous for her dancing skills. She has a splendid figure along with an amazing talent for performance. She has competed in the dance survival show Hit the Stage and competed with other K-pop idols who are also amazing dancers.

HyunA

Born on June 6, 1992, HyunA made her debut young back in 2007 as a part of Wonder Girls. She was also a part of the group 4Minutes. She is known for her sensual dance moves and for advocating a more open and safe space for female K-pop idols. Over the years she has released several hits like Red, Lip and Hip, Roll Deep, I’m Not Cool and many more.

TWICE’s Jihyo

TWICE’s Jihyo is not only a good-looking woman but she is also extremely talented. During the survival show through which the group was formed, she received some criticism for her weight but she defied all odds and made it into the group. Now, she is considered one of the hottest K-pop idols who can not only sing well but can also break a leg. Jihyo was born on February 1, 1997.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein

Wheein is a part of the group Mamamoo who are known for their strong vocals. They debuted in 2014 with Mr. Ambiguous. The group is known for their songs like Starry Nights, Hip, Egotistic, Aya and many more. Wheein started off her solo career in 2018 with Easy. She will be kicking off her first solo world tour in March.

Hyolyn

Hyolyn made her debut as a member of Sistar in 2010 with Push Push. They are known for their song Touch My Body. In 2017, she departed from her former company and established her agency Bridʒ. As a soloist, she shot to fame with the track Dally. The video was a hit because of the idol’s amazing dance.

CLC’s former member Seungyeon

Seungyeon debuted in 2015 as a member of the five-piece K-pop group CLC. The group which has now disbanded was known for their powerful dancing. Seungyeon released many dance videos in which she showcased her abilities beyond K-pop dance. She was the leader of the group

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation. The K-pop idol is famous for her energetic dancing and expressions. As a soloist, she debuted with the track Mystery in December 2016. Some of her hits include Picture, Deep and more.

Special mentions

Itzy’s Yeji

Itzy’s Chaeryoung

Chaeyeon

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Oh My Girl’s YooA

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul

Conclusion

Performance is one of the most important aspects of a K-pop idol. These idols are inspiring and their stories are a motivation for all. Their dedication and hard work show in their work. Their uniqueness is what sets them apart. They have their own styles and individualities. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Momo, Oh My Girl’s YooA, Chung Ha and many more are the best female K-pop dancers.

