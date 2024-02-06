P1Harmony pays tribute to K-pop and 90s hip-hop fusion in new Killin’ It music video from 1st EP; Watch

P1Harmony, three years and six mini-albums into their career has marked their triumphant evolution with the release of their 1st EP, Killin' It. The band unveils a self-titled lead track, seamlessly blending K-pop with 90s hip-hop influences accompanied by a visually stunning music video. With 10 new songs, all written by the band members, the physical copy of P1Harmony's album is set to hit shelves on February 9.

P1Harmony returns with debut EP Killin It

K-pop sensation P1Harmony has returned triumphantly with their debut EP, Killin' It, a testament to their three-year journey and six mini-albums. Released on February 5, 2024, the album features 10 diverse tracks, with JONGSEOB's lyrical prowess evident throughout. The title track, Killin’ It, pays homage to K-pop and 90s hip-hop, featuring a catchy 808 base and a visually striking music video.

Exploring various musical landscapes, from the sophisticated Late Night Calls to the free-style chanting in Everybody Clap, P1Harmony showcases versatility. Notable tracks include the hip-hop-infused Countdown To Love and the confidence-boosting anthem Street Star. I See U stands out as a touching dedication to their fanbase, P1ece.

Watch P1Harmony’s Killin’ It music video here;

Following the success of their DISHARMONY and HARMONY series, Killin‘ It solidifies P1Harmony as hidden heroes and protagonists in the REAL WORLD.

All you need to know about P1Harmony’s recent engagements

P1Harmony, managed by FNC Entertainment, emerged onto the K-pop scene with a unique and captivating narrative. Formed in South Korea, the group—comprising Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob—debuted on October 28, 2020, after their introduction through the film P1H: The Beginning of a New World in August 2020. The band's debut EP, Disharmony: Stand Out, set the stage for their remarkable journey.

As a globally adored bilingual group, P1Harmony recently achieved a notable milestone, reaching #24 on Top 40 US pop radio with their latest hit, Fall In Love Again. This accomplishment solidified them as the first independently-signed male Korean group to chart on US Top 40 radio. The completion of their harmonious world in the HARMONY series unveils P1Harmony as hidden heroes and protagonists, their story weaving through all prior mini-albums. Their unique narrative and musical prowess continue to captivate fans worldwide, making P1Harmony a standout force in the K-pop landscape.

