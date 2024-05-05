When Shahid Kapoor admitted to being cheated on by exes; fans start guessing names as old video resurfaces

Shahid Kapoor has often kept his personal life low-key and avoids looking back at the controversial tales that once surrounded him. A video of the Haider actor has resurfaced on the internet where he can be seen talking about being cheated on by his exes but avoids naming anyone. The internet decides to do that and has several people in their thoughts who might have been with Shahid at some point in time.

What did Shahid Kapoor say about being cheated in a relationship?

Kapoor who is now married to Mira Rajput showed up on Neha Dhupia’s show with her when Neha threw this question at him. The Tumhari Sulu actress asked Shahid the number of times he has been cheated on and he burst into laughter.

He was heard saying, “I’m sure about one, I have major doubts about another one. So, I think a couple of them. I’m not going to name any of them.” Neha jumped in to ask, “Are they the same two famous women you dated?”

Who are the two women Shahid Kapoor dated?

This clip made its way to Reddit in no time and left the netizens guessing. One user commented, "He's sure about Priyanka and has suspicions about Kareena." Another user added, "Neha saying:- you should name them as if she can scold Kareena n Peecee about it." A third user said, "The one who he definitely thinks cheated was PC, the unsure one is Bebo. But he himself is a serial cheater, so he can't talk."

Well, all of these are just the internet’s point of view and Shahid Kapoor has never confirmed any of his past relationships with anyone. He got married to Mira on July 7, 2015, and welcomed daughter Misha in August 2016. The couple later became parents to a son named Zain in September 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the sci-fi romantic comedy achieved the status of superhit at the box office. He will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Hindi directorial debut Deva alongside Pooja Hegde which is eyeing a Dussehra release this year.

