P1Harmony's Keeho's mother faces lawsuit for alleged fraud; FNC Entertainment issues statement on probe

P1Harmony member Keeho's mother has been embroiled in a controversy involving fraud allegations. Allegations surfaced after a production company revealed losses due to fraudulent activities, implicating Keeho's family. FNC Entertainment, the agency representing P1Harmony, is currently investigating the matter.

P1Harmony member Keeho's mother faces fraud allegations

P1Harmony member Keeho finds himself amidst controversy as his mother faces allegations of fraud. According to an exclusive report by K-media on March 20, it has been revealed that 'A,' identified as Keeho's mother, is embroiled in a lawsuit for purportedly violating laws regarding fraud and unfair practices.

The situation unraveled when Park Sang Hyun, representing the production company HUG INTL, disclosed that he was one of the victims of Keeho's mother's alleged fraudulent activities. Park Sang Hyun claimed to have lost a substantial sum of money, approximately 1.1 billion KRW ($821,613 USD), with around 10 additional victims coming forward, totaling losses of up to 3 billion KRW ($2.2 million USD). Concerns were raised regarding the potential impact on the release of the film 'Eun Ha Soo,' as its distribution costs were now uncertain due to the alleged investment fraud.

Rumors circulating online further intensified the situation, implicating Keeho's family in the controversy. The HUG INTL representative's social media post accused Keeho's mother of orchestrating the fraud, alleging her involvement alongside her son, the leader of P1Harmony. FNC Entertainment, the agency representing P1Harmony, responded to the allegations by stating they are still investigating the matter.

As the investigation unfolds, the controversy surrounding Keeho's family and the allegations of fraud continues to garner attention and speculation within both online communities and the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

More details about P1Harmony’s recent activities

P1Harmony returned triumphantly with their first EP, Killin' It, dropping on February 5, 2024, after a three-year journey and six mini-album releases. Featuring 10 diverse tracks, JONGSEOB's lyrical prowess shone throughout, notably on the title track, Killin’ It, a blend of K-pop and 90s hip-hop.

The album explored various musical styles, from the sophistication of Late Night Calls to the energetic vibe of Everybody Clap. Standout tracks included the hip-hop-infused Countdown To Love and the empowering anthem Street Star. Closing with I See U, a heartfelt dedication to their fanbase, P1ece, the EP solidified P1Harmony's versatility and their prominence in the K-pop scene.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: P1Harmony pays tribute to K-pop and 90s hip-hop fusion in new Killin’ It music video from 1st EP; Watch