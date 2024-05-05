Ananya Panday reveals what’s stopping her from leaving home amid break up reports with Aditya Roy Kapur; see PIC

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Earlier this morning, the news of her and Aditya Roy Kapur’s reported breakup stirred the internet. It was reported that the couple had parted ways last month, leaving all their fans heartbroken.

On the other hand, Ananya has recently offered a glimpse into what her Sunday looks like as she revealed what has been stopping her from stepping out of her house.

Ananya Panday offers glimpses into her Sunday amid break-up reports with Aditya Roy Kapur

Today, on May 5, a while back, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing photo. In the picture, the actress can be seen enjoying her Sunday with her furry friend, Riot, while watching television in the bedroom.

The adorable photograph features her pet resting his face on the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ legs. While sharing the post, the actress wrote, “I mean how do you expect me to ever leave my house,” followed by crying emojis.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur parted ways after almost two years

A close friend of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirmed the news of their break up with Bombay Times. He revealed that the duo parted ways last month and it 'came as a shock' to all their friends.

“They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the close friend was quoted saying.

Ananya Panday introduced fans to Riot

Only a couple of days ago, Ananya introduced her social media family to her new pet with an adorable post. On May 1, taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures with her pet, Riot whom she also referred to as her ‘baby jaan’.

Ananya Panday's work front

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Collin D Cunha’s Call Me Bae where Karan Johar is serving as the producer. The forthcoming Amazon Prime Video web show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Varun Sood, among others.

