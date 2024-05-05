Aranmanai 4 is set to be the first HIT of the year for the Tamil film industry. The film witnessed a remarkable 40 per cent surge in Tamil Nadu on Saturday amassing Rs. 6 crore. The two day collections in the state are around Rs. 10.50 crore, with the weekend headed for Rs. 17-18 crore in Tamil Nadu. Nationwide, it stands at Rs. 13 crore in two days and the weekend will be Rs. 21 crore plus.

The film had a sluggish start on Friday morning but made good gains during the day, ending on a positive note, giving it hope. It has consolidated its position with strong growth on the second day. The real litmus test, however, lies in its Monday performance, which will confirm whether it will be a HIT but when the second day shows a growth like that, the Monday will likely hold as well.

This year has been challenging for the Tamil film industry, with no clean HIT in the first four months. While Tamil Nadu box office did see big hits from other film industries like Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Aavesham from Malayalam and Godzilla x Kong from Hollywood, Kollywood hasn't produced one, except for the re-release of Ghilli. Aranmanai 4 is all set to change that subject to how it holds past the weekend.

The box office collections of Aranmanai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.40 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 1.40 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.90 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.20 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 12.90 Cr.

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles.

