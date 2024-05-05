A List Of Ryan Gosling’s Exciting Projects To Look Forward To

Ryan Gosling’s role as Ken in Barbie is already in the Hollywood Hall of Fame books. The actor has been enjoying a considerable increase in his fan following as well as the public interest in his upcoming projects since then. His next few roles seem to offer an interesting mix of characters that can capitalize on his good looks as well as movie star charisma while making an impact on the box office. Here is a list of his roles, both confirmed and rumored, that are set to be released shortly.

Ryan Gosling’s upcoming projects:

The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling’s first project after Barbie reunites him with another star from the whole Barbenheimer phenomenon from last year. The Fall Guy in which Ryan co-stars with Emily Blunt seems to be the perfect project for the Hollywood star to take up after his iconic role as Ken.

In this action comedy film directed by John Wick fame David Leitch, Gosling stars as stuntman Colt Seavers who is pining for the director of the film he is working on, played by Emily Blunt. But chaos ensues when the film's star Tom Ryder (Aaron-Taylor Johnson) goes mysteriously missing leading to Colt getting involved in his search mission.

The Summer actioner is based on a popular television series of the same name from the 1980s. The film is billed as a love letter to the art of stunts and all the stunt professionals who often get overlooked in the industry. The film releases worldwide on May 3, 2024.

2. Project Hail Mary: Ryan Gosling is set to play an Astronaut again after his celebrated role as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s First Man. In Project Hail Mary, Gosling is playing a character named Ryland Grace who is a school teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up from a coma on a space station with no memory of his mission or even who he is.

The film is based on a Novel by Andy Weir whose previous novel, The Martian was turned into a science fiction film of the same name by Ridley Scott, starring Matt Damon. That 2015 film was a critical and box-office hit and even went on to be nominated for the Academy Awards.

The film is to be directed by Into the Spiderverse directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and has even set a tentative release date of March 20, 2026.

3. The Gray Man 2: One of the biggest films of Ryan Gosling’s career was released in 2022 titled The Gray Man. This Netflix film was directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and was one of the biggest budgeted films that the streamers had ever produced at that point. The film also starred Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in major roles and was assumed to be a hit for the streaming giant.

and far between. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, one of the film’s directors Joe Russo gave an update about the film’s pre-production process, citing that the concepts and story for the film are being developed. However, some doubts were recently cast on the return of Ryan Gosling to the franchise. In a recent interview with Wall Street Magazine, the actor revealed that talks of his return haven’t yet started.

It’s to be seen when The Gray Man 2 will be released or if Ryan Gosling will return to it. As of now, the film is just in the pre-production stage thus not having a fixed release date in sight.