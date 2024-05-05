'Told You Leave Him Alone': 50 Cent Reacts To Drake's Family Matters Diss Track For Kendrick Lamar

The legendary rapper 50 Cent, has always been upfront regarding the unabashed opinions on the controversies that go around the media. The In Da Club rapper didn't shy away from weighing in on the ongoing Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud either.

Recently, Drake and Kendrick Lamar released diss tracks for each other named, Family Matters and Meet The Grahams respectively. The rapper has shared his opinion on social media, reacting to Family Matters.

50 Cent praises Drake

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to praise Drake for his latest diss track Family Matters directed towards Kendrick Lamar. He posted a clip from Drake’s lyrical video. He captioned the post saying, "I told you leave him alone, now he spinning on all yall. Everybody must die.”

Both the rap songs, Family Matters and Meet The Grahams have shocked Drake’s and Lamar’s fanbase. The alleged revelations made in each song are very serious and have involved the families of both rappers.

50 Cent had previously weighed into this drama. According to HotNewHipHop, when Drake shared Taylor Made Freestyle on his Instagram last month, the 48-year-old rapper shared it with the caption, "Ok in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone. I've seen this movie before, it will not end well. You disagree ok, then where is your sh*t at boy."

As per the outlet, the In Da Club rapper also reacted to the Push Ups song via a comment. He said, “YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER F**KER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!"

Fans reaction on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks

It seems like fans are highly invested in this feud. It was very apparent when 50 Cent posted his latest Instagram post praising the Nonstop singer.

Some fans showed their support for Kendrick Lamar and some extended support to Drake. Many people expressed that K.dot (Kendrick Lamar) is winning this feud.

Other fans were with 50 Cent, showing their support for Drake. Many fans simply reacted to this post with emojis including a fire emoji.

