The Great Indian Kapil Show has been getting a lot of love from the audiences. After successful episodes with celebrity guests like Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, and Aamir Khan, the show welcomed the siblings duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the recent episode.

The episode was filled with laughter, family values, and emotions. While sharing his struggle story, Sunny revealed that things started to get better after his son Karan Deol's wedding.

Sunny Deol credits Karan Deol's wedding for the success

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Bobby Deol revealed that the past year had been quite fruitful for the entire family with his brother Sunny Deol's movie Gaddar becoming a smashing hit, followed by his father Dharmendra playing a path-breaking role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii and him getting success with his character Abrar in Animal. He mentioned that he felt relieved seeing pride in his father and brother's eyes.

Sunny Deol was quick to add that the family always received love from people. But for 22 years, they were trying their hands on different things, but things weren't falling into place. It was right after son Karan Deol's wedding that situations changed. He also credited the entry of his daughter-in-law proved to be auspicious for the entire family.

Take a look at the recent teaser of Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol's episode from The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Sunny Deol also added that when he was working on Gaddar 2, he was filled with overwhelming emotions and he felt God displayed himself in their lives with the way things turned in favor of their family.

Karan Deol got married to Drishya Acharya on June 18, 2023. The duo have reportedly dated for six years before tying the knot. The wedding was a grand celebration with the Deol family hosting functions in solidarity.

