The Broken News 2 Twitter Review: Netizens find Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar's series ‘eye-opener’

The second season of the web series The Broken News was released earlier this week. Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and more, the newsroom drama gives a glimpse into the dynamics of journalism.

The Broken News Season 2 has received a lot of love from the viewers, who took to X (Twitter) to share their thoughts and opinions on the show.

Netizens laud Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News Season 2

Recently, netizens on X (Twitter) shared their glowing reviews for the show, The Broken News Season 2. Besides praising it for showcasing relevant issues, one user called the series an “eye-opener.” The performances of the cast, including Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, received special mention.

Read the following tweets to make up your mind about watching the show:

One person said, “#thebrokennews on #zee5 is such a wonderful series. Binge watched something after a long time. Both S1 n S2 r briliant. Its a treat to watch @JaideepAhlawat @iamsonalibendre @ShriyaP. The series raised all the relevant issues and is a eye opener. Superb work.”

Another individual wrote, “Just finished #TheBrokenNewsS2 and blown away. This is even more intense! Top-notch show..great performances. @iamsonalibendre owns the screen as definite show-stealer and what a powerhouse she is. @JaideepAhlawat is pure class and #ShriyaPilgaonkar shines.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

A user praised, “#TheBrokenNews season 2 is amazing and worth watching the sensational cat and mouse fights.”

One netizen mentioned, “@ShriyaP u rocked again in #thebrokennews. Mind blowing performance.”

Another person lauded, “@JaideepAhlawat what a fine work in #thebrokennews.”

A tweet read, “@iamsonalibendre I think like me, thousands of people having their repeat #crush on you after #Sarfarosh who all have watched or are watching you & your work in #TheBrokenNews Season 2. Kudos Sonali.”

About the series The Broken News Season 2

Apart from Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the cast of The Broken News Season 2 features Indraniel Sengupta, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, and others.

The show is based on the British series Press. It is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The Broken News 2 was released on May 3, 2024, and can be streamed on ZEE5.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre calls her surgery during cancer treatment 'scary'; reveals most interesting fan encounter