SS Rajamouli’s epic period action flick, RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, holds a special place in the heart of every cinephile. The film took Indian cinema to a global scale, raking in several awards, including the Oscars for the Best Original Song in 2023.

Even after two years since its release, the film continues to be screened at several venues, and garners appreciation from fans and critics all over. In fact, earlier this year, the director, SS Rajamouli had been to Japan for a special screening of RRR. In the latest update, the distributors of RRR in North India, Pen Studios, have confirmed via their social media that the film is gearing up for a re-release in India. However, the official date of the re-release has not yet been specified.

RRR all set to re-release in theaters

More about RRR

RRR is an epic period action film helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle and revolves around the fictional version of two revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raji and Komaram Bheem. The film delves deeper into the story of their friendship and how they fought against the British colonizers.

The film garnered widespread acclaim at the time of release, and the song Naatu Naatu even became an international sensation, going viral on social media. In fact, the song also earned composer MM Keeravani an Oscar Award for the Best Original Score (song).

RRR features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and many more in crucial roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, KK Senthil Kumar and A Sreekar Prasad have taken care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

On the professional front

SS Rajamouli is currently working on his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu in the lead, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, which is currently in its pre-production stage, is touted to be an action adventure film, and is said to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman.

As for Ram Charan, he will next be seen in S. Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, Game Changer. The film is said to be a political entertainer, and also has Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah and more in crucial roles as well. It is expected that the film will hit the silver screens later this year.

Jr. NTR is currently working on the action drama film Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and more in prominent roles, and is scheduled to release on October 10th, this year.

