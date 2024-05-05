'It's Not The Same': Kourtney Kardashian Shares She Was 'Not Quite Ready' To Film The Kardashians 3 Months After Welcoming Son Rocky

Actress and model Kourtney Kardashian reveals she was not ready to shoot The Kardashians after giving birth to her son Rocky. She made her comeback amidst her postpartum to work on her series' new season.

Furthermore, she recently posted a carousel of images including a video of herself followed by a long caption. The post talks about the journey of her return to work. She expressed her genuine gratitude by saying how blessed she is to work with her beloved mother and sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian on her struggles returning to work after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian (45) recently shared an Instagram post regarding her return to work 3 months postpartum on May 4, Saturday. Although the mother of four kids appeared glamorous in front of the cameras, she admitted in the post's caption that she initially felt uncomfortable being at the shoot since she had stayed home caring for her newborn baby over the past few months.

The Poosh founder shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself wearing a brown off-the-shoulder dress with her hair styled in waves. In one of her photos, she could be seen posing while looking straight at the camera, and in another image, she held her arms out wide.

According to People, she shared a video of herself in front of a green screen as a director called out directions. She concluded the post with a mirror selfie in the skin-colored shapewear that she wore underneath the dress.

Kardashian wrote in her post: "BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n' stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there's lots and lots of people watching me all day."

"And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set, it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels, and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas," the actress continued.

"Something I've been doing lately is shifting my mindset and thinking of the positives!" she explained in the caption. "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!" Kourtney concluded the post.

The TV star was shooting promotional photos and videos for the fifth season of The Kardashians just three months after welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen (6 months).

Kourtney Kardashian on her mindset followed by beginning next life chapter

Kourtney Kardashian noted that she will change her focus and mindset to be more optimistic rather than being pessimistic.

A source also told People in April 2024 that the glamorous model gave herself more grace and less stressful time as she headed into the next chapter of her life.

The source stated that Kourtney just gets better with age. As she's getting older, things that mattered in the past "no longer matter to her." The insider further added, "She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life."

To sum up, Kourtney Kardashian's strong grit and sheer determination, along with a healthy mindset marking her return to work despite postpartum, show how resilient and hardworking she is.

ALSO READ: 'Very Happy With Life': Insider Says Kourtney Kardashian Has Become Kind To Herself While Growing Older

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share a Playful Moment at Blink-182 Show