Squid Game 2, Sweet Home 3, Trunk, Hellbound 2 and more; know Netflix 2024 content lineup

What’s on Netflix’s upcoming list for 2024

In 2024, Netflix is primed to deliver an electrifying year of entertainment with a diverse lineup of Korean and global content sure to captivate audiences worldwide. The streaming giant's unveiling of its Next On Netflix roster promises an array of highly anticipated shows and movies to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Netflix is set to ignite a wave of excitement in 2024 with the return of iconic favorites like Squid Game 2, Sweet Home 3, and Hellbound 2. The streaming giant's 'Next On Netflix' lineup unveils a thrilling mix of sequels and fresh content, including the highly anticipated My Name is Loh Kiwan, Trunk, and The Influencer. As viewers prepare to delve into the next chapter of their beloved series, Netflix promises a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense, ensuring an enthralling entertainment experience that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences globally.

Here’s what to expect on Netflix in 1st quarter of 2024

In Q1 2024, Netflix offers an exhilarating lineup, featuring the comic sequel Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong led Chicken Nugget delving into familial struggles and a quest to reclaim a transformed daughter. My Name is Loh Kiwan led by Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun unfolds a captivating tale of love and redemption in Belgium. Brace for the gripping Choi Woo Shik’s A Killer Paradox, a story of accidental murder and relentless pursuit. Risqué Business: The Netherlands and Germany explores culture and personality with Shin Dong Wook and Sung Si Kyung. The survival challenge in Physical: 100 Season 2 pushes contestants to redefine the perfect physique. The Bequeathed reveals mysteries post-father's death, and the star-studded Badland Hunters takes us into a lawless world for an intense battle.

Here’s what’s Next on Netflix in 2nd quarter of 2024

In Q2 2024, Netflix delivers a riveting lineup. Brace for the extraterrestrial thriller Parasyte: The Grey, exploring the intense battle between murderers and those trying to stop them. Join the Agents of Mystery as they tackle unexplained incidents in an adventure reasoning series. Song Kang's Sweet Home Season 3 escalates the desperate fight between monsters and humans, posing a crucial choice. Super Rich in Korea offers a peek into the opulent lives of the wealthy, while Hierarchy unveils a world where secrets dictate law in the top 0.01%. Concluding with The 8 Show, a mysterious narrative within a secret space.

Netflix is gearing up to present these shows in quarter 3 of 2024

Prepare for an exciting lineup on Netflix in the coming months! Dive into the heart of Seoul with Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, exploring fate's intricate ties through Ho Jae and Chae Ok. Then, get ready for action and humor with Officer Black Belt, following Lee Jung Do's martial arts adventures. In The Frog, mystery unfolds as one man's life changes after a mysterious encounter. The Influencer pits South Korean social media stars against each other, while The Whirlwind and Unknown Chefs promise political clashes and culinary competition.

These shows are lined up to wrap-up 2024 on Netflix

To wrap-up 2024, Netflix is set to deliver a captivating finale with a diverse array of shows. Uncover clandestine affairs in The Trunk as a mysterious marriage service is revealed through a washed-up trunk. Brace for chaos in Hellbound Season 2 as lawyer Min Hyejin faces resurrections and entanglements in a world plagued by hellish decrees. Meanwhile, Mr. Plankton explores an unlikely companionship on a final life journey, and Single’s Inferno Season 4 sees singles seeking love on a deserted island. The sci-fi disaster film The Great Flood and historical drama Uprising add depth, while the thrilling return of Zombieverse Season 2 ensures a gripping conclusion to 2024 on Netflix.

