Who Is Dannielynn Birkhead? Everything To Know About Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter As She Attends Kentucky Derby 2024

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith, made her appearance in the limelight at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 with father Larry Birkhead by her side with grace and style.

Who is Dannielynn Smith? Know all about the late supermodel's teen daughter

In 2007, supermodel Anna Nicole Smith had met a tragic demise following an accidental drug overdose only a mere five months after giving birth to her daughter Dannielynn.

Initially, it was asserted that Dannielynn's father was supposedly Howard K. Stern, Smith's attorney and then romantic partner. However, it was legally determined that Larry Birkhead was actually Dannielynn's biological father granting him custody of the child.

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter steps into the spotlight at the Kentucky Derby 2024

The father-daughter duo turned heads at the prestigious event, catching eyes with their poised presence and fashionable attire. Larry gave their Instagram followers a look into their Derby weekend, starting with a photo of Dannielynn sporting a fresh haircut.

Birkhead also highlighted his daughter’s outfit inspiration: Her favorite Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO character was the creative muse behind her ensemble. The vibrant red dress featured intricate details and was paired with a floral hat for an extra youthful touch.

Birkhead took to Instagram to share images of himself and his daughter en route to the Kentucky Derby 2024. The caption stated, “On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two. Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo”. Dannielynn had donned a stunning black dress previously worn by Janet Jackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.

He further clarified in jest, “because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found.” Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead are “just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close” by attending the event.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

