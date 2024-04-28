Orlando Bloom Jokes About Katy Perry's Coachella Outfit: 'Bring That Belt'

Orlando Bloom has a suggestion to make for Katy Perry’s Coachella look. The Hollywood star recently slid under the comments section of her fiancée’s April 16 post on Instagram and cracked a joke about one of her outfits. The photo dump carried riveting glimpses from Katy Perry’s time at the recently held popular music festival, Coachella in Indio, California.

Bloom, who has been engaged to the California Gurls singer since February 2019, chipped in the hilarious remark referencing Perry’s eyebrow-raising pants, alarmingly low-slung on her waist. The blurry capture was chosen as the cover photo of the singer’s Coachella dump.

Orlando Bloom jokes about Katy Perry’s risky look

The week following Coachella 2024’s first weekend, Katy Perry shared fun pictures from her visit to the valley with a sassy caption. “I been to Coachella longer than you’ve been alive,” she wrote. Perry, who clearly had a blast, sparked intrigue with her first look in the post. She donned a leather jacket, paired with low-slung pants with butt-cheeks peeking out. She topped it up with a pair of black shades.

Though the snap was quite blurry, much of the 39-year-old celeb’s bare back was visible. “Babe I told ya to bring that belt 🙄” Orlando Bloom quipped under the post. His cheeky joke quickly became popular in the comments, deriving 4,635 likes as of April 27. There hasn’t been a response from the Roar singer yet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Other pictures showed the Queen of Camp showing off her flashy rings, dancing with the DJ alongside a group of women wearing bikini-printed T-shirts, and group photos. Another snap from the carousel that caught the fans’ attention was Perry’s Legolas oversized T-shirt featuring her fiance.

The E.T. singer flaunted her husband’s iconic character, Legolas from The Lord Of The Rings printed on her ash T-shirt, worn as a dress and completed with black boots and a cross-body purse. The carousel ended with a snippet of Doja Cat’s headline set at the festival.

In his first major role in Hollywood, Bloom portrayed Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy from 2001 to 2003. He also appeared in The Hobbit trilogy.

Katie Perry teases her upcoming album

The American Idol alum who later served as the show’s judge for seven seasons announced her departure in February. The decision was largely focused on her comeback to music. She recently teased her buzzy new project that will follow her 2020 album, Smile.

Perry also promoted one of her upcoming singles as “one of my biggest songs that has yet to come out” in a video this week. The single is co-written by Canadian-Congolese singer, Lu Kala, 28, who has previously worked with Latto on the song, Lottery, per Billboard.

In other news, Katy Perry confirmed to E! News that she “definitely will be starting a new chapter” as “it’s time to come out of the cocoon.” She was asked if fans would get a KP tour and a new album together, but the singer claimed it was “a lot to confirm."

ALSO READ: Has Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Stopped Putting Effort' in Their Romance? Insider Reveals