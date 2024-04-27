Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Denver Nuggets are all geared up to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the quarterfinals on Saturday evening. With an impressive season series win of -0, the Nuggets are currently leading the series 3-0, all thanks to their remarkable 112-105 victory in game three.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against the Lakers Tonight?

Nikola Jokic is not on the injury list for the game against the Lakers and continues to dominate this series.

After posting 32 points in game one and achieving 24 points with 15 boards in game three, his average now stands at 28.5 points in five games against the Lakers this season.

The Nuggets are pursuing another sweep after their last conference final sweep against the Lakers. One victory is all they require to complete another dominating sweep.

Their winning streak in the series started with an easy win in game one and a close 101-99 win in game two. However, their most comprehensive performance was in game three where they won 112-105. Notably, the Nuggets have managed to cover the spread in three out of their last five games.

Despite his winning shot in game three, Jamal Murray's performance has been quite unstable throughout the series. He posted an average of only 21 PPG on 37.7% shooting, a significant reduction from his usual season average of 48%.

However, his performance against the Lakers does climb up to an average of 23 points, including the regular season games.

Michael Porter Jr.'s stats show promise with a consistent 50% field goal conversion rate in the past five meetings against the Lakers. He has managed an average of 20 points per game in the series. Additionally, Aaron Gordon played a pivotal role in game three with 29 points and 15 rebounds under his belt.

This power forward, with an average grade of 13.9 PPG thus far, has been scoring an average of 18 points in the last five games against the Lakers.

After game three, the Nuggets hold a 25-17 record for road games and a 3-2 record for their last five matches on the road, covering the spread in three of these five games. Their season average stands at 114.9 points, which ranks them 14th overall.

The defensive efforts are commendable as well, as they've allowed 111 or fewer points in four of the last five games, placing them in sixth position with an average of 109.6 points against them.

When And Where To Watch

Date: April 27, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Denver Nuggets Player's Stats Against The Lakers

Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 27 games against the Lakers in his career.

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 23 games versus the Lakers in his career.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Questionable

Reggie Jackson (left ankle sprain)

Out

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery)

Lakers

Probable

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Questionable

Anthony Davis (low back soreness)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Out

Jalen Hood- Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

