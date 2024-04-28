Here Are Some Other Great Characters Voiced By Gojo Satoru Seiyū Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura began his voice acting career in 2001 with the mecha anime Dennou Boukenki Webdiver, where he voiced the characters Griffion, Ligaon, and Raada. Since then, he has voiced more than 300 characters in anime series, movies, and video games.

If you are a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen, then you might know this Seiyū as the voice of the extremely popular character Gojo Satoru. But he is not the only great character that Nakamura has voiced. Here are some of the best characters in anime, voiced by Yuichi Nakamura, that you should also watch if you love her performance as Gojo Satoru.

Greed - Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

The Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood anime came out in 2009. The story revolves around two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who try to bring back their dead mother through alchemy. However, Alphonse loses his body, forcing Edward to trap his soul in a suit of armor. The story follows them as they uncover a deeper mystery plaguing their country.

Yuichi Nakamura plays Greed in the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood anime. Greed is one of the seven Homunculi in the story and is also referred to as The Ultimate Shield due to his ability to harden his body into diamond-like armor. Nakamura effortlessly brought this character to life in the anime, staying true to the character’s avaricious nature. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Umemiya Hajime - Wind Breaker

Wind Breaker is a delinquent manga written by Satoru Nii, and the anime version of it has very recently started streaming. The story revolves around a high school kid named Haruka Sakura, whose only goal is to go to a high school full of delinquents named Furin High and defeat everyone there to become the best. However, his plans change when he gets to the new town and meets the students of Furin.

Advertisement

Hajime Umemiya is the current leader of Furin High School, and his goal is to protect the town and its people from bad people. His first appearance in the recent episode has already garnered him a lot of respect from the new students. Yuichi Nakamura brings the perfect blend of fun, kindness, and strength to the character of Umemiya, making people love him even more.

Shigure Sohma - Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket’s protagonist, Tohru Honda, an orphan girl, meets some members of the Sohma Family and learns that some of their members are cursed to be possessed by one of the Chinese Zodiac spirits. She starts to learn about them and tries to help with their struggles.

Shigure Sohma is a member of the Sohma family, possessed by the Dog in the Chinese Zodiac, and one of the oldest Sohma members. He is a writer and very kind and compassionate. Even though this is a Shojo anime, Nakamura brings his all to perfectly voice the character of Shigure.

Tetsurou Kuroo - Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! is an anime about a boy named Hinata Shoyo who joins a volleyball club at his high school, Karasuno, and chases his dream of going to the nationals with his team. It is one of the most popular sports anime of all time and has many characters playing on different teams who all become part of the story.

Tetsurou Kuroo is the captain of the Nekoma High School volleyball team, which has long been a nemesis of the Karasuno volleyball team. Kuroo is often seen with his best friend Kenma, who is also in the club. He is a kind and energetic person who loves to banter, and Yuichi Nakamura was able to translate his personality perfectly to the screen.

Ryu Sanada - Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke is a romance anime about a high school girl named Sawako, whom everyone calls Sadako due to her similarity to the girl from the Ring movies. But Sawako is not scary; she is actually very shy and socially awkward. Love starts to bloom when one of her classmates, Kazehaya, becomes her friend.

Ryu Sanada is one of Sawako and Kazehaya’s classmates and becomes a part of their friend group. He is kind and gentle and in love with their other friend, Chizuru. Even in a role like this in a shoujo romance anime, Nakamura shines through with his performance, making Ryu one of the fan-favorite characters.

Advertisement

Tatsuya Shiba - The Irregular at Magic High School

The story of the anime The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic has been polished through technology. It follows the siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki as they enter a magic high school. Unlike Miyuki, who is very talented in magic, Tatsuya is not so. But his unique techniques make him irregular.

Yuichi Nakamura voices Tatsuya Shiba, one of the protagonists of the anime. The character is strong and intelligent even though he is considered magically inept, unlike his sister. But his story comes to life due to Nakamura’s voice, making him a great and interesting character.

Tsukasa Shishio - Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone takes place in a world where everyone has been turned into stone due to an unknown ray. Senku, a very smart and gifted guy, breaks out of the stone almost 3000 years later. Senku and some of his friends, who have also broken out, try to rebuild civilization.

Tsukasa is the primary antagonist of the first season of Dr. Stone. An extremely powerful guy whose goal is to keep the world as it is, as opposed to Senku, who wants to bring back a scientific civilization again. Nakamura passes with flying colors even while voicing an antagonist, which makes Tsukasa a magnetic and strong character.

Ryusei Shidou - Blue Lock

Blue Lock is an anime based on the Muneyuki Kaneshiro manga of the same name. It revolves around 300 high school soccer players in Japan who were called to the Blue Lock program, which was designed to find out the best striker who would be able to win the Japanese team to the next World Cup trophy.

Ryusei Shidou is an eccentric soccer player who plays for France’s Paris X Gen. Unlike some other strikers, his dreams do not involve being the best. Instead, he wants to live his life to the fullest and enjoy soccer. His penchant for violence makes him a perfect candidate for the Blue Lock program. Nakamura perfectly portrayed this eccentric and powerful character in the anime.

Advertisement

Gray Fullbuster - Fairy Tail

Based in a land of magi, Fairy Tail tells the story of Natsu Dragneel, who, along with his comrades, forms the Fairy Tail Guild and goes on various missions whenever they are offered to them.

Gray is a laidback and powerful Mage who is a part of team Natsu in the Fairy Tail Guild. He has ice magic, which he uses in battle. Nakamura was able to perfectly capture the essence of his character through his performance in the anime.

Hawks - My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the most famous modern-day shonen anime series. It revolves around Midoriya Izuku, who is born without a superpower in a world where superpowers are normal. But he is given a gift from the most powerful hero All Might which gets him a chance at becoming a hero.

Hawks or Keigo Takami is one of the most powerful Pro Heroes in the story. He has the ability to fly with the help of his wings and can also control each feather on his wings to use them in battle. He is strong and carefree, but vigilant against criminals. Yuichi Nakamura’s voice does this character’s nature the justice it deserves.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Saitama And Garou’s Battle In One-Punch Man Supercharge The Next Big Villain? EXPLORED