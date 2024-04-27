Gunther Finally Breaks Silence on Who Was the Right Superstar To End His WWE IC Championship Reign: Sami Zayn or Chad Gable

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was one of the best IC champions ever. He managed to carry the WWE Intercontinental Championship for almost 600 days. His IC Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn usually gets support from the WWE Universe. Last year, Sami Zayn was a bigger babyface WWE superstar than Cody Rhodes when he chose Kevin Owens instead of The Bloodline and when he and Kevin Owens together dethroned The Usos as WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

When Sami Zayn announced that he was going to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40, not all Sami Zayn fans gave him a positive reaction. Many fans wanted Chad Gable to end Gunther's IC Championship reign, not Sami Zayn.

Recently, Gunther gave an interview for Gorilla Position, discussing who was the right person to end his championship reign: Sami Zayn or Chad Gable.

Gunther said, "I don't think there was one right person to end my IC Title reign. I think there would have been a few options. Chad Gable is the other one that would have made a lot of sense. Sami Zayn is one of those where it was 'he's the right guy to do it.' He's absolutely a fantastic professional wrestler."

"He has a natural connection with the audience. He's really the underdog that people can connect with and understand the struggle."

Sami Zayn Reacts On His Relationship With CM Punk

CM Punk made his anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade. His backstage image needed to be better, and he had problems with many WWE superstars back then, which was one of the reasons behind his departure from WWE in 2014.

Since Punk returned to WWE, many superstars have said they are doing well with Punk, and after his return, he has been entirely different.

While talking at Gorilla Position, Sami Zayn spoke about his bond with CM Punk and how they have cleared up all misunderstandings.

Sami Zayn said, "Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That's just it. That's how I approach not just him but life. I've found in my experience that it's kind of exhausting to hate people. The only mad person is you. They're just walking around, and you're under a cloud of negativity. I just don't want that cloud. Has there been some weird stuff between us in the past? I think 90% of people you ask about Punk would say the same. As far as I'm concerned, we have to work together; you're here, and you've been through a lot in your life; let's just clean slate and start over. That's it."

