Challengers: Tom Holland Extends Support For His Girlfriend Zendaya As Her New Movie Hit Theaters

Zendaya shines in her new movie, Challengers, starring alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. While the movie is working well for the audience, the Euphoria star’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, extended his support and revealed that he plans on watching the film over the weekend.

On Instagram, Holland shared the poster for Zendaya’s film, and in the caption, he wrote, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” The Romeo and Juliet star also posted stories on his social media account with the words, “CHALLENGERS IS OUT NOW! LETS GOOOO!” the pacytor tagged Zendaya at the end.

Tom Holland and Zendaya support each other through their successes

Following Holland’s sweet gesture towards Challengers, a source close to the couple revealed that the duo are incredibly supportive of each other’s career and successes. They both hype each other’s projects up and are there during the premiere of the film.

An insider claimed, "They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive. This is a plus in their relationship, making it equal.” The source also shared that the Spider-Man stars are very caring towards each other.

The insider revealed to an entertainment portal that Holland and Zendaya are great people. They said, "It's not a case where one is caring and the other isn't so much. They are great people and are there for good and bad. As busy as they are, this is super important."

The source continued to add, "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.”

Zendaya gave insights into her relationship with Tom Holland

Ahead of the release of Challengers, Zendaya opened up about her relationship with Tom Holland. In a conversation with Vogue, the Dune actress shared that both Holland and herself tend to keep their personal lives away from the cameras, but in today’s world, it is difficult to do so. The Emmy Award winner also gave insights into how the actor groped in his film career and handled the pressure well.

Zendaya shared, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day, you’re a kid, and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day, you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him."

Challengers is available to watch in cinemas.

