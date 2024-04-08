Queen of Tears and its cast Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won lead most buzzworthy drama and actor's list this week; Full list

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has been grabbing a lot of attention and buzz because of the chemistry of the two actors and the unpredictable ending of the plot. The drama has generated quite the hype and once again this week became the most buzzworthy drama.

Queen of Tears tops most buzzworthy drama and Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won lead most buzzworthy actors list this week

Queen of Tears rules the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the fourth time in a row this week. The drama maintained its streak while the cast members Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won took the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors. Additionally, Park Sung Hoon and Lee Mi Sook also took the 4th and the 8th spots respectively. Song Joong Ki, who appeared in a guest role in the drama also grabbed the 9th spot. The list was released by Good Data Corporation after taking into consideration news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media engagement of the dramas and the actors. Cha Eun Woo from Wonderful World became the third most buzzworthy actor this week. His co-star Kim Nam Joo took the 5th place on the list.

Most buzzworthy dramas this week

Queen of Tears Wonderful World The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection Wedding Impossible Beauty and Mr. Romantic Nothing Uncovered Third Marriage Lovely Runner Hide Su Ji and U Ri

Most buzzworthy actors appearing in dramas this week

Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears) Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears) Cha Eun Woo (Wonderful World) Park Sung Hoon (Queen of Tears) Kim Nam Joo (Wonderful World) Jeon Jong Seo (Wedding Impossible) Moon Sang Min (Wedding Impossible) Lee Mi Sook (Queen of Tears) Song Joong Ki (Queen of Tears) Oh Seung Ah (Third Marriage)

