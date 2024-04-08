Baeksang Artist Awards 2024 nomination snubs: Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Tae Ri and more actors

Baeksang Artist Awards 2024 announced their nominees on April 8. While many of the talented actors got a much deserved nomination, many were snubbed.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  07:14 PM IST |  15.6K
Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Tae Ri: tvN, Disney+
Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Tae Ri: tvN, Disney+

Baeksang Arts Awards has been around since 1965 and is one of the most prestigious awards which honours South Korean television and films. The nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced on April 8 and many much-deserved candidates were chosen. However, for the category of Best Actor and Best Actress, some of the popular names which left a mark with their latest work were missing. Here is a look

K-drama actors and actresses who deserved nominations for the 60th Baeksang Artist Awards

Kim Ji Won 

Kim Ji Won is currently appearing in the drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo Hyun. She takes on the role of Hong Hae In, a cold businesswoman who is informed that she has few days to live due to a medical condition. Many fans expressed their disappointment as the actress was snubbed of a nomination for Best Actress. 

Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook appeared in two hits this year which include The Worst of Evil and Welcome to Samdalri. Both the roles taken on by the actor were vastly different from each other. While he plays a rural cop in the action thriller, in the romance comedy he plays a loveable weather forecaster. 


Kim Tae Ri 

Kim Tae Ri returned with the horror series Revenant this year. After the success of Twenty Five, Twenty One, fans eagerly awaited her next drama. The actress met all the expectations as she took on the main role in the spine-chilling thriller horror. This role was very different from what the actress had played before. 


Han Hyo Joo 

It was a remarkable year for the cast and crew of Moving as they have received multiple nominations and awards globally for the superhero drama. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Jo In Sung were widely appreciated by the audience. She also took on the main role in the action thriller film Believer 2. 

Wi Ha Joon 

Wi Ha Joon was a part of two super hit series this year, The Worst of Evil and Gyeongseong Creature. In The Worst of Evil, Wi Ha Joon appears as the drug mafia Jung Ki Chul. It is a conflicting character as despite being a villain, she harbours deep feelings for Eui Jung. In the horror Gyeongseong Creature, the actor plays the role of Park Seo Joon's mysterious friend. 

Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo Been is a versatile actor who has appeared in various roles in the past years. She shot to fame with the popular drama Vincenzo. The actress took the main role in the underrated drama A Time Called You and the comedy-mystery film Cobweb. To no one's surprise, she was very convincing in the roles that she took up. 

Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young appeared in a very different avatar this year with the slice-of-life drama Daily Dose of Sunshine. She plays a nurse in the psychiatry department who herself is diagnosed with depression after things go wrong with one of her patients. The actress beautifully and carefully portrays the daily life of a nurse and also how difficult it is for people dealing with mental health issues. 

Oh Jung Se

Oh Jung Se is a popular South Korean actor who took on roles in many projects this year including Cobweb, Switch, Revenant and Sweet Home. Not only is the actor known for his main roles, but he has also made a mark for himself with his supporting roles and unconventional roles. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022.

...

