Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun becomes most watched on Saturday; Hide achieves highest viewership ratings yet

Queen of Tears, Hide, Beauty and Mr. Romantic and The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection are currently airing dramas whose episodes released this Saturday. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun starrer Queen of Tears became the most-watched program and garnered high viewership ratings. Hide which features Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah and Lee Min Jae achieved its highest viewership till now.

Queen of Tears and Hide's viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears received a nationwide average viewership rating of 15.6 percent for episode 9 which aired on Saturday. It became the most-watched program on April 6. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Hide achieved its best viewership rating yet with 4.5 percent. The thriller drama tells the story of Na Moon Young who is married to Cha Sung Jae who disappears one day. She takes it upon herself to find her missing husband and on her journey uncovers harsh secrets. It is based on the Welish hit drama Keeping Faith.

Beauty and Mr Romantic and The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection's viewership ratings

Beauty and Mr Romantic maintained its viewership and achieved a 15 percent average nationwide viewership. The romance comedy stars Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection saw a dip in viewership from 6.8 percent to 2.7 percent for the latest episode.

