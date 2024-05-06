Quality Assurance In Another World Anime: Release Date, Theme Songs And All We Know

The staff for the television anime of Masamichi Sato's Quality Assurance in Another World manga revealed more cast, the theme songs, a new visual, and the anime's premiere date on Saturday, 4 May.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on March 24, 2023. The series is produced by 100Studio and Studio Palette and directed by Kei Umabiki, with series composition by Shogo Yasukawa, and character designs by Shigeo Akahori.

Quality Assurance in the World: release date, theme song and cast

The fantasy TV anime series Quality Assurance in Another World, set to premiere in Japan on July 5, 2024, has revealed new theme song artists and voice cast members. The opening theme is No Complete by Liyuu, while the ending theme is LOOP by NACHERRY.

The additional cast members joining the series include:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Suzuki

Natsumi Murakami as Namiko

Kentaro Kumagai as Kuro-chan

Kentaro Ito as Boss

Kenichiro Matsuda as Sumida

Chiemi Tanaka as Kana

They join a main cast that is headlined by:

Kaito Ishikawa as Haga

Hinaki Yano as Nikola

Reiji Kawashima as Amano

Rie Takahashi as Akira

Kei Umabiki directs the anime, with Shogo Yasukawa as series screenwriter and scriptwriter and Shigeo Akahori as character designer. Animation production is handled by 100studio and Studio Palette. Masamichi Sato's original fantasy manga was launched in Kodansha's Comic Days in 2020 and has been released in 11 tankobon volumes as of April 2024.

A brief about Quality Assurance in the World

Based on Masamichi Sato's manga series, Quality Assurance in Another World centers around a village girl named Nikola, whose normal days are turned topsy-turvy following the invasion of deadly dragons. It is then she meets Haga, an expert scholar, who also happens to be a member of a secret society called Seeker. Both Nikola and Haga have their own secrets, which only change their very existence.

Crunchyroll will stream Quality Assurance in Another World outside of Japan, describing the main synopsis as:

"Despite its location in a remote region south of the continent of Felnarc, the island of Clayborne is made up of five small countries crowded together and in constant conflict. In the most remote reaches of the smallest and most peaceful country on the island, the Kingdom of Bayle, is the small village where a girl named Nikola lives a humble life. One day, while she’s out gathering firewood as she does every day, a massive dragon—a creature that’s supposed to only live deep in the mountains—appears in front of her. Just as it’s about to attack the village, a man named Haga rushes to the scene.

Haga is a member of the King’s Seekers, a top-secret investigation team. Nikola has never once felt bored with her peaceful life, even when every single day is practically the same, but after meeting Haga, she’s so intrigued by Haga and his travels that she decides to step out into the world herself… and then she learns the true nature of her world."

Kodansha USA describes the series as:

"Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn…until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He’s a part of an elite society called 'Seekers,' created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide…ones that will change each other’s very existence…"

