Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan co-star Rana Daggubati spills beans on film's story; calls it 'well-researched drama'

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is turning out to be one of the most anticipated projects of 2024, with a stellar cast including Rana Daggubati. Two months ago, the actor shared a picture from the sets of Vettaiyan, expressing his excitement on Day 1 of filming.

Now, in a recent interview, when asked about Vettaiyan, Rana Daggubati revealed that the film is very different from what you would usually expect from a Rajinikanth film. He further lauded Rajini for doing a film like Vettaiyan.

Rana Daggubati spills the beans on Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan

Talking about the film’s basic plot, Rana revealed that Vettaiyan is a film between the judiciary, police, and entrepreneur system. The Baahubali actor went a step further and called it a well-researched drama.

As per recent reports, The film’s shooting is currently underway at a rapid pace, with the major portions of the film already being completed. According to reports, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in October 2024. However, official confirmation regarding the date of the upcoming thriller drama is awaited.

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is an upcoming Tamil language drama starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer. From the BTS pictures that have surfaced online, Amitabh Bachchan is likely essaying the role of a judicial figure in the film. This theory is backed by Rana’s statement of the film’s plot. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from the actors mentioned, the film also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Krishnudu, and several others in key roles. Vettaiyan marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, making it all the more exciting for film lovers.

The film has been written and directed by T.J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner. The music for the film is being composed by the ever-so-dependable Anirudh Ravichander.

Amitabh Bachchan recently finished shooting for the film after which he shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the film. The Bollywood legend also penned a note expressing his dissatisfaction over his work in the film. In his personal blog, the actor shared that he has requested the producer and the director to give him a chance to redo and improve his work.

Watch Vettaiyan announcement video

How excited are you to see the return of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screens after more than 32 years? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan: Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest PIC from set creates buzz