LeBron James Reportedly Displeased by Darvin Ham's Efforts to Restrict His Game Time

ESPN's NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported that Lakers superstar LeBron James disagreed when Darvin Ham attempted to limit his playing minutes at the season's onset. After only two seasons, the Lakers released Ham.

Shelburne wrote, "From the start of the season, sources tell us that James opposed the idea of restraining his minutes, a proposal promptly abandoned after a few games." Throughout the season, key players like James and Anthony Davis scarcely hid their critiques of Ham's plans, player rotations, and game-time adjustments.

The report noted that James rejected the idea and it was promptly abandoned a few games into the season. James averaged 35.3 minutes per game for the Lakers, who advanced to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed after triumphing in their initial Play-In Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

During Ham's tenure, the Lakers had a 90-74 record. Denver Nuggets swept them in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, and they again succumbed to Denver in the first playoff round in 2024.

Rob Pelinka, Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, expressed appreciation for Ham's service. "Following an extensive season review, despite this being a tough decision, we concluded it's the best course of action.

We remain determined to deliver basketball of championship caliber to Lakers fans across the globe. We thank Darvin for his dedication and positivity," Pelinka declared.

Speculations suggest LeBron could become a free agent during this off-season if he declines his 2024-25 player option with the Lakers. This season, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists with a 54.0% field goal percentage, a 41.0% three-point percentage, and a free-throw percentage of 75.0%.

Rich Paul Optimistic About LeBron James’ Ability to Play Another 5 Seasons

Rumors had it that James was planning to decline his player option for the 2024-25 season and re-sign with the Lakers.

However, James denied the claims, asserting that he was yet to decide his next move. Although the idea of James retiring doesn't seem plausible, it is anticipated he would either stay in Los Angeles or sign with a different team.

The duration of James' basketball career lies in speculation, though his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, suggests he could play for an additional two to three years on the “All The” podcast.

He conveyed that in terms of physical wellness, James could play for five more years, but circumstances like the need for family time could lead him to call it quits in two to three years.

James is famously diligent about maintaining his physical and mental health throughout the regular season, making it reasonable to predict his continued elite performance for several more years.

His commitment to longevity in his career has shifted views on how long a player can stay productive and has set a high standard for up-and-coming professional athletes aspiring to lengthen their careers.

