Paris Hilton Jokingly Points Out Her Daughter Looks Pale After She Got Spray Tan

Paris Hilton needs no introduction. She is a media personality and socialite. She is also an actress and a singer. With hits like Turn It Up and Jealousy, she is one of my favorite artists. But Hilton is commonly known for her luxurious lifestyle and her relationship with her husband, Carter Reum. The socialite married Carter Reum in 2021 and has two kids with him. Hilton often shares adorable moments and family pictures on social media. Speaking of sharing pictures on social media, in a recent social media post, Paris Hilton made a hilarious joke about how her baby looked extremely pale after she got a spray tan.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Gets Candid About Daughter London's Personality; Says She Reminds Her of Nicky Hilton

Paris Hilton hilariously jokes her baby looks pale after she got a spray tan

Paris Hilton appears to be a bit too hot before her photo shoot! On Friday, May 3, 2024, the 43-year-old reality star uploaded a video on social media. She shared behind-the-scenes footage from a recent photo shoot with her daughter in London.

In the video, Hilton expressed that she preferred her typical degree of hue and said, "I got a spray tan last night, and she's like, 'The usual?' Because I typically like to be quite tan. But I wasn't thinking about you.” The socialite then looked at her daughter and said, “You're quite pale. You've never been in the sun, so we can't spray-tan you. Can you? Just kidding.” Hilton had pink text written on the video that read, “POV: Your Mom is the Queen of Spray Tan." She also captioned the video, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan!”

Meanwhile, in the video, Hilton wore a white outfit and was seen holding her daughter London in her arms. The socialite dressed her daughter in a white lace frock with a pale pink bow on her head. She was seen informing someone off-camera about a hilarious mistake she made while preparing for the shoot with her 5-month-old baby.

Paris Hilton revealed more details about her daughter, London

Paris Hilton has kept quiet about her life with two kids. But recently, she decided to give fans a little update on her life with kids. In a recent episode of her podcast, I Am Paris, she revealed details about her younger child, London.

Hilton said, "London was born on 11/11 last year, and we've enjoyed the special time together, just the four of us. I chose London for her name because it is one of my favorite cities in the world. And I've always wanted to have a daughter named London since I was a child. I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it's just such a beautiful and unique name."

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have a one-year-old son named Phoenix and a daughter named London, whom they welcomed last year in November.

What Is The Meaning Behind Paris Hilton's Daughter London's Middle Name? Hotel Heiress Reveals