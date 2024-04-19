Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won reigns on global charts: Becomes 9th most-watched TV show worldwide

Queen of Tears has impressed audiences globally with its fresh plot and the chemistry between the main actors Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. The drama also became the highest-rated series for its network as it broke the viewership record previously held by Crash Landing on You. The show has become so popular, that the network has extended the number of episodes and Queen of Tears will now get two extra episodes than previously anticipated.

Queen of Tears placed Top TV show list worldwide in both English and Non-English categories

As of April 18, Queen of Tears took the 9th place on Netflix's list of Top TV Shows worldwide which combined both English and Non-English categories. The list also included Parasyte: The Grey which took the 5th spot. Queen on Tears also became tvN's highest-rated drama as it broke the viewership record of the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starter Crash Landing on You.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Advertisement

The script is written by Park Ji Eun, who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more, have directed the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, more fight to win and survive in new mysterious stills of thriller series The 8 Show