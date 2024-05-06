Eva Mendes Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Ryan Gosling In New Social Media Post

Ryan Gosling has the world swooning over him. Since the release of his recent film, The Fall Guy Gosling has received a great deal of applause and praise for identifying stuntmen and their work. While the actor didn’t fail to impress the audience with his charismatic persona and mind-blowing stunts, he did impress someone special as well. Ryan Gosling is known for his evergreen roles in The Notebook, La La Land, and Barbie. Despite being an exceptional actor, he is also a wonderful father and husband.

Gosling married Eva Mendes in 2016. Since then, the couple have been in a blissful marriage and even have two kids together. Speaking of his wife, Ryan Gosling impressed Eva Mendes with his recent performance in The Fall Guy. In a new social media post, Eva Mendes lauded Gosling’s new movie with a heartfelt caption. Take a look.

Eva Mendes paid tribute to Ryan Gosling’s new film, The Fall Guy, on social media

Eva Mendes paid tribute to her husband Ryan Gosling's new film, The Fall Guy. Last night, on May 4, 2024, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. The actress shared a sweet composite portrait of herself with Gosling’s photo from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Mended shared a side-by-side photo. She was seen wearing gold attire that complimented the Barbie actor’s look and movie theme. In the caption, she wrote, “Do you believe in happy endings? Aliana and Space Cowboy are together at last. If you know, you know... @thefallguymovie.”

For those who are unfamiliar, in Gosling’s latest film, The Fall Guy, the actor portrays the role of a stunt double. He plays a stunt double for the character Space Cowboy (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who romances an alien named Aliana in the imaginary film directed by Emily Blunt's character. Mendes joked in her post that she and Gosling were the two characters.

What is Ryan Gosling’s latest film, The Fall Guy about?

The Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling collaborated with Leitch on The Fall Guy, an exciting action-romantic comedy. The film is based on the 1980s television drama of the same name, which starred Lee Major. Gosling’s new film tells the story of a Hollywood stuntman who gets embroiled in a real-world, perilous task. The premise allows for a lot of fun in the tale as well as some really spectacular action, and given the creatives involved, we expect the film to deliver on both.

The film includes an exceptional star cast, with Gosling and Emily Blunt as the lead stars. The film revolves around Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), an unemployed stuntman. His ex-girlfriend Jody (Emily Blunt) invites him to perform stunts in her big-budget Hollywood directorial debut. The stuntman does stunts for a hot up-and-coming action star who is an absolute jerk. When the actor goes missing, Colt must follow him down and save him from Hollywood's dark underbelly, in the hopes of reuniting with his former love, preserving the film, and demonstrating that he is the best stuntman around.

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy was released on May 3, 2024, and since its release, the movie has received a ton of praise and love from the audience.

