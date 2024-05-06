Misaki Kuno Cast As Shiu In Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included; READ

A new cast member has been added to the ongoing Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime. The latest is Misaki Kuno, who voices Shiu. Following early streaming on Japan’s ABEMA service on March 30, the Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included broadcast kicked off on April 6.

The anime is being made at Okuru to Noboru, with Kenta Ōnishi of The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter helming the project as director. The music is being composed by Shunsuke Takizawa, who is known for working on The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You. Credit for both writing and supervising the series scripts goes to Shogo Yasukawa, whose credits include Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma.

Misaki Kuno has been confirmed as Shiu in the television anime of Matoba's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime series.

Shiu is an angel who comes to Earth out of concern for Towa. She mistakenly believes Shintarō is exploiting her beloved Towa. The character debuted in episode 5 on Saturday. Shiu has the appearance of a little girl with long hair, a dress with detached sleeves, and a broach.

As an angel, she has a pair of white wings. Shiu is very close to Towa and considers her to be like a big sister. From their first meeting, Shiu took a great dislike of Shintaro and was very rude to him even telling him to die. She tried to convince Towa that Shintaro was a bad human in order to bring her back to heaven.

Misaki Kuno is a Japanese actress and voice actress from Tokyo, Japan. As a child, Misaki appeared on stage shows such as Musical Wizard of Oz and Wandering. In 2003, she made her debut as a voice actress in the dubbing of the Korean film Phone. Misaki was active in dubbing foreign films early in her career, but since 2010, her appearance in anime and game works has increased. Her voice quality is described as like the real voice of a young child and a voice with a unique presence.

More about Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included premiered in Japan on ABEMA on March 30, followed by other countries like Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Kansai TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll is now streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

The anime stars:

Shūichirō Umeda as Shintarō Tokumitsu

Hikaru Tohno as Towa

Hana Tamegai as Tsumugi Tsutsumi

Saori Ōnishi as Noel Izumi

Yui Ogura as Lilishka

Kanon Takao as Hisui Tsurumi

Kenta Ōnishi is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru, while Shogo Yasukawa is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yuya Uetake is designing the characters, while Shunsuke Takizawa of TRYTONELABO is composing the music. Yui Ogura performs the anime's opening theme song Kimiiro no Kiseki, and SoundOrion performs the ending theme song Sunny Canvas.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

"Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!"

Crunchyroll streams Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included as part of the spring 2024 anime simulcast lineup and describes it:

"After a long day, high schooler Shintaro Tokumitsu’s plans for relaxing in his studio apartment take a turn when he discovers an angel on his balcony. The divine girl, Towa, reveals she’s there to study humanity, and yet despite his skepticism, he agrees to put her up. Prepare for the most heavenly and high jinks roommate experience of all time!"

