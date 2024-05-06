Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar: How Did Rapper J Cole Enter 2024’s Most Heated Rap Beef; Find Out

Drake and Kendrick Lamar started out as friends in 2012, with the latter opening for Drake’s Club Paradise tour. However, the pair quickly fell apart after Lamar rapped that he was bigger and better than all the rising rap stars of the time, including Drake, on Big Sean’s 2014 song Control.

“And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electron’, Tyler, Mac Miller/ I got love for you all, but I'm tryna murder you n*****," Lamar, who also goes by K. Dot pronounced in the aforementioned cut.

Drake seemingly responded to the track with The Language, a rhyme from his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same, rapping, “I don't know why they been lyin’ but your sh*t is not that inspirin’ / Bank account statement just look like I'm ready for early retirement/ F**k any n**** that's talking that shit just to get a reaction.”

The two rappers have since then made big and small digs at each other through their songs and interviews, with the feud getting intense this March after Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake and J. Cole's 2023 collaborative effort, First Person Shooter.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef: Here's how J. Cole got caught in their Decade-Old rivalry

"Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league,” Cole rapped on Drake’s aforestated track from his eighth studio album For All the Dogs. Turns out, Lamar, once again, did not like being put on the same podium as Cole and Drake, as he counter-claimed by releasing Like That in March 2024, firing back at Cole’s lines, rapping, “Motherf**k the big three, n****, it's just big me.”

Drake also felt it necessary to respond to Lamar, so he released Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle in April. Lamar then followed up with Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, leading Drake to respond with Family Matters. Refusing to back down, Lamar released Meet the Grahams within hours, following it up the next day with Not Like Us, accusing his opponent of pursuing underage girls.

J. Cole, who made one-half of First Person Shooter, which reignited the ugly diss battle between Drake and Lamar, has stayed quiet for the entire timeline of the continuous back-and-forth between the Rich Baby Daddy and the Bad Blood singers, excluding his initial attack and subsequent apology to Lamar on April 5 and April 7 respectively, where he accepted he felt "terrible" after dissing Kendrick via 7-minute Drill, in which he implies Lamar is losing popularity.

For its part, the internet is rather impressed with J. Cole’s (nonexistent) stance on Drake and Lamar’s head-butting, labeling him as a smart man to step away from the duo’s bitter rap battle.

Hilarious J. Cole meme fest erupts online amidst ongoing Drake and Lamar feud – check out some of the best here!

Will the Drake vs. Lamar saga continue? The probability of it happening is high, as neither of the two rap stars show any signs of stepping down from the seesaw anytime soon. Happen what may, we're here to keep you posted on every minuscule detail of the most heated rap beef of 2024.