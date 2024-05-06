Kareena Kapoor has iconic Poo reaction to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s PICS with Charles Leclerc; fans ask ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his debut in the film industry. Ibrahim is already quite popular due to his public appearances and banter with the paparazzi. He recently made his Instagram debut much to the delight of his fans.

Ibrahim has now shared pictures with Formula One driver Charles Leclerc from the recent Miami Grand Prix. Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Ibrahim’s post in her iconic Poo style while the fans couldn’t stop asking about a sequel of the film Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts as Ibrahim Ali Khan shares photos with Charles Leclerc from F1 Miami Grand Prix

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from his experience at the Miami Grand Prix. He posed with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and shared a candid moment with him in which the duo could be seen laughing together. Ibrahim also posted his photographs with the stunning backdrop and offered a glimpse into the race.

In the caption, Ibrahim, who was seen wearing a red jersey in the pictures, wrote, “I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kareena Kapoor Khan had an iconic reaction to Ibrahim’s post in which she complimented him using the dialogue of her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She said, “Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago,” accompanied by smiling face with hearts emojis.

Advertisement

Have a look at Ibrahim’s post!

Fans tease Ibrahim Ali Khan about Ta Ra Rum Pum

In the comments section under Ibrahim Ali Khan’s post, fans couldn’t help but recall the film Ta Ra Rum Pum in which Saif Ali Khan played a car racer.

One person asked, “Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?” while another playfully wrote, “should've told him that you are the son of the best driver around the globe- RV!!!!” There were more comments like, “Ta Ra Rum Pum Sequel when??” and “Ofc, he thought RV came back from retirement.”

On the work front, Ibrahim is set to share the screen with Kajol in his first film Sarzameen. He is also collaborating with Khushi Kapoor on a rom-com.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari, Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh return from Goa vacation