Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears surpasses 1 billion views; becomes first tvN drama to do so

Queen of Tears set a new record for itself with the number of views crossing 1 billion. The drama was released on March 9 and quickly became a fan favorite.

The drama soared to become the network's top-rated series, surpassing the viewership record set by Crash Landing on You. Its immense popularity led the network to extend the episode count and the drama is set to get two extra episodes.

Queen of Tears featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won surpasses 1 billion viewers

Queen of Tears garnered more than 1 billion viewers and became the first tvN show to achieve this feat. Additionally, it also surpassed 188 million views within a week becoming the first drama by the network to do this.

In terms of viewership ratings, the drama broke its own records for six consecutive weeks. Moreover, it also became tvN's most-viewed drama dethroning Crash Landing on You.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

