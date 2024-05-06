'Don't Know What To Say': JoJo Siwa Reacts To Hilarious SNL Skit Making Fun Of Her Look From Karma Track

Jojo Siwa hit the headlines when she shocked everyone with her Karma look. Siwa’s Karma song, in a way, unveiled her new persona.

In a recent Saturday Night Live episode, Siwa’s all-black sparkly ensemble from the Karma music video was poked fun at. Chole Fineman pretends to be Jojo Siwa on the Weekend Update of the show. Read ahead to know Jojo Siwa’s reaction to this hilarious skit.

Jojo Siwas reacts to the SNL skit based on her

The former Dance Moms star took to Instagram and posted a story with the SNL’s Weekend Update clip that mocked her persona. She called this skit iconic and wrote that she did not know what to say.

Her caption in the story read, “ICONIC. I literally don’t what to say. This is f*****g crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL...” The skit was unhinged when it came to poking fun at her Karma look and her previous look when she used to wear colorful clothing and a side ponytail.

Siwa (portrayed by Chole Fineman) in the skit explains the change in her look saying, "I used to be rainbow sparkles, and now, I'm black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,"

Jojo Siwa talks about facing criticism

During this year's iHeart music festival, Jojo Siwa spoke at length about with ExtraTV on dealing with criticism for transitioning from her childhood to being an adult. She said, “I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched." She further said, “It is not easy. It's quite challenging. I've had a lot of individuals say hurtful things to me, but I have a pretty good circle of friends."

Siwa made her fans nostalgic as she was seen on Lifetime’s, Dance Moms reunion special. The show's alums and their moms were present during the reunion.

