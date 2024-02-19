Kim Sung Cheol to replace Byun Yo Han in novel The Old Woman With The Knife's film adaptation

Kim Sung Cheol, the Our Beloved Summer actor, has been reported to lead the upcoming film The Old Woman With The Knife, based on the best-selling Korean novel of the same name by author Gu Byeong Mu.

In the latest news from a Korean media outlet, it has been confirmed that Kim Sung Cheol will star as the leading actor in a film adaption of the Korean novel The Old Woman With The Knife. Earlier, Uncle Samsik star Byun Yo Han was speculated to opt for the same, but now Kim Sung Cheol will replace him and star as the main male role for an updated version of the film.

Plot of the film adaption of Korean novel The Old Woman With The Knife

Based on the best-seller novel of Gu Byeong Mo, the film Pagwa or The Old Woman with the Knife will tell the story of an assassin in her 60s with sharp instincts and a killer astute. She lives alone with a rescued puppy and works for an organization as a contractor. Trouble comes when everything she has to protect emerges one by one. One day, she accidentally meets a young man, and a surprising twist takes place in her otherwise lonely life. Something precious turns up with the young man, and she must fight to protect it till the end.

While the tale of a young attractive man and a killer in her 60s is a very intricate plot, Kim Sung Cheol’s appearance and performance will grab the best attention.

About Kim Sung Cheol

The 32-year-old actor, Kim Sung Cheol started his early career with musicals and then soared high in Korean films and dramas. He made his debut with the 2017 drama series Prison Playbook. Kim Sung Cheol is renowned for his impeccable performances in many hit dramas and movies. He had taken on pivotal roles in dramas like Our Beloved Summer, Hellbound, Do You Like Brahms? and more. He even appeared for cameo roles in the globally hit drama Vincenzo, and Song Kang starrer Sweet Home.

Kim Sung Cheol has also delivered stellar performances in films like The Battle of Jangsari and The Night Owl.

Apart from acting, he is also a musician with notable works in To, Jenny soundtrack parts 1 and 2 with the most popular track Tiramisu Cake.

The update from Sports Chosun about Kim Sung Cheol starring in the upcoming The Old Woman With The Knife has already created a significant buzz as his audience is excited to see him in a new role.

