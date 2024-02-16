SISTAR19’s Hyolyn apologizes after criticized for using N-word while singing in a now-deleted Instagram post

On February 16, Hyolyn took to her social media accounts and shared an elaborate apology note, regarding the dispute about her singing along to the N-word.

SISTAR19 member Hyolyn apologizes for mouthing the N-word

In the apology statement, the K-pop idol wrote, “Yesterday while singing along to a song that was playing in the background, I carelessly uttered a charged word with significant cultural and historical implications. I am deeply regretful and heartbroken to have hurt so many of you by my ignorance. I am sincerely sorry."

Read the detailed apology by Hyolyn below.

SISTAR19’s Hyolyn faces criticism for singing along the N-word

Recently, Hyolyn has been sharing some glimpses from her vacation on Instagram. On February 15, she shared a video featuring her stylist GANi, where the duo was having a fun time on a boat. In the video, she was seen rapping along to Doja Cat’s viral song Say So, which was played loudly in the background. The hit song contains the usage of the N-word. While she can be heard singing along to the rest of the song, netizens pointed out that she also mouthed the slur.

As someone working in the entertainment industry for years, Hyolyn’s post sparked huge disappointment amongst the fans. Especially due to the ongoing Black History Month, many were enraged by this behavior and even called her out on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Upon receiving backlash, Hyolyn deleted the video from the Instagram carousel and even turned off her comment section. Later, she issued an apology stating how full-heartedly sorry she is.

Watch the deleted video of Hyolyn mouthing the N-word

While some have come to her support after the apology, netizens are still not impressed and calling it out as an excuse for her ignorance.

In 2021, 4th generation girl group Aespa member Giselle also came under fire for mouthing the N-word, while singing along to a song. Later, she also had to come up with a public apology.

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's agency takes Cupid producer to prosecutors for 'tampering with records' and other crimes; deets